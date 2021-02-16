A relatively unknown rising star, here are 12 things you didn't know about American Will Zalatoris.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Will Zalatoris

A player that has seen a meteoric rise in the world of golf, Will Zalatoris was ranked outside the world’s top-2000 players not that long ago. As such he is relatively unknown to most people.

We have tried to rectify this somewhat with 12 things you didn’t know about him.

1. Zalatoris was born in 1996 on the 16th of August.

2. He was born in San Francisco, and growing up he spent his formative golf years playing at the outstanding California Golf Club with his Dad.

3. He spent much of his teenage golfing years playing junior tournaments in Texas alongside his friend Jordan Spieth. Zalatoris, speaking to Golf Digest, remembered one story of competing together;

“We weren’t even old enough to drive carts yet,” Zalatoris said. “And he, I remember playing at my home course at Bent Tree and he flared one way out right off the tee, hits a second shot in the bunker, makes like a 30-footer for par and then he birdies 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 to shoot 29 on the front and shot 63 and shot the course record that had been there for 15 years.

“That’s stuff like that when I think I was probably, I guess I was 11, I’m thinking, good night! I mean, that’s just so … I couldn’t even fathom shooting a score like that at 14.”

4. The young American would attend Wake Forest University in North Carolina. He studied Pyschology.

5. His grandfather was a U.S. military pilot for more than 30 years, and his father and uncles were also pilots. He says he would love to learn to fly. His mother was a track-and-field athlete at the University of Oregon.

6. Zalatoris’ would have a very good amateur career. For example he qualified to compete at the 2009 U.S. Junior Amateur despite being just 12 years old, before winning the event in 2014. He managed to defeat Davis Riley 5&3 to win in the last year he was eligible.

7. Zalatoris carries nearly a full bag of Titleist gear, aside from an Odyssey putter.

8. In 2017 he won three points from four matches at the 2017 Walker Cup. In a team that also included stars Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ, Maverick McNealy and Scottie Scheffler, Zalatoris helped the US win 19-7, which was the heaviest Walker Cup defeat in 20 years.

9. He turned professional in 2018.

10. His favourite sports teams are the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

11. He currently resides in Dallas where he plays money games against former NFL star and accomplished golfer Tony Romo.

12. Since turning pro in 2018, Zalatoris has had a meteoric rise up the world golf rankings. At the start of 2019 he was ranked outside the top-2000 and just over a couple of years later he ranked inside the top-50. This is thanks to some stellar golf which eventually earned him Special Temporary Member status on the PGA Tour. No doubt he will earn his full card in the not too distant future.