15 Things You Didn’t Know About Paul Casey

The Englishman is a 14-time European Tour winner, and three-time PGA Tour winner, and is considered one of the world’s finest ball strikers.

1. He grew up playing at Foxhills in Surrey where he received a golf scholarship aged 11.

2. He had gone for a tennis scholarship there in 2010 but was unsuccessful.

3. He won the European Tour Player of the Year award in 2006.

4. He turned pro in 2000.

5. He attended Arizona State University.

6. He married his second wife Pollyanna in 2015, she is an English TV presenter known for working on the Gadget Show. They have two children named Lex and Astaria and live on a ranch in rural Arizona.

7. He won the English amateur in 1999 and 2000.

8. At the 1999 Walker Cup he became the first player in 77 years to win all four matches.

9. His highest world ranking is 3rd.

10. He has won 14 European Tour titles and has 20 pro wins in total.

11. His passions are road cycling, mountain biking, music, cars, snowboarding and collecting Nike dunks trainers.

12. Nicknamed ‘Popeye’ because of the size of his forearms.

13. His long time coach is CBS analyst Peter Kostis.

14. He dislocated his shoulder whilst snowboarding in 2012.

15. He made a hole-in-one at the 2006 Ryder Cup during his foursomes match alongside David Howell. They were in command of their match, 4up with five to play as they headed to the par-3 14th. Casey took his 4-iron and proceeded to hole it and win the match. Europe would go on to win by 18.5 points to 9.5.

