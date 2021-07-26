Learn more about Japanese golfer Mone Inami with these facts

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Mone Inami

Mone Inami is a seven-time LPGA of Japan Tour winner who is still in her early twenties, and will represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics in her home country.

But what more is there to know about the talented golfer? We take a look below.

1. Imani was born 29 July, 1999, in Tokyo, Japan.

2. She first started playing golf when she was nine-years-old after her father suggested it to her.

She recalls the moment: “”My father and I went to the practice area for the first time in the Golden Week holiday, and I tried swinging a 7 iron and people told me my technique was beautiful, so I decided to take up the sport.”

3. Mone’s mother Naomi named her after the French painter Claude Monet, under the idea that if her daughter became well-known, her name is more memorable.

4. She won the Eastern Japan Elementary School Golf Championship in 2012, displaying her early talents from a young age.

5. Inami attended Nihon Wellness Sports University in Ibaraki, Japan, before turning professional in 2018 and joining the LPGA of Japan Tour at the beginning of 2019.

6. The Japanese golfer won the Century 21 Ladies Golf Tournament in 2019 in her rookie season, which is the first of her seven titles on the JLPGA.

She earned $700K that season, meaning she ranked thirteenth on the money list.

7. Both the JLPGA and the Golf Tournament Promotion Association of Japan awarded Inami with the Rookie of the Year Award in 2019 following her impressive performances.

8. Among Inami’s six other LPGA of Japan Tour wins include the 2020 Stanley Ladies Golf Tournament, and the Meiji Ysuda Life Ladies Yokohama Tire Golf Tournament, Yamaha Ladies Open Katsuragi, Fujifilm Studio Alice Ladies Open, Fujisankei Ladies Classic, and the Chukyo TV Bridgestone Ladies Open, all of which were in 2021.

9. Mone will represent Japan at the Olympics in her home country alongside Nasa Hataoka.

Inami is currently 27th in the Women’s World Golf Rankings, with her highest ranking reaching 22 earlier in the season.