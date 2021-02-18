Get to know the popular American a little better with these 16 facts.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Max Homa

One of the most popular players out on Tour, we get to know Max Homa a little better with these 16 facts.

1. Homa was born on November 19, 1990.

2. He got into the game because of his Dad. After his Dad finished work he would go and hit golf balls at Griffith Park golf range, and Max would join him.

3. He grew up playing Vista Valencia Golf Club and it was his first home club. It is a public course and Homa acknowledges that this is probably one of the main reasons he fell in love with the game of golf.

4. It was while he was playing in Valencia, California that he met his current caddie Joe Greiner, at the age of 6. In fact Greiner has the course record at the par-3 golf course at the club which he reminds Homa about all the time.

5. Homa also played for a while at Vista Valencia Country Club but his family couldn’t stay there as they couldn’t afford it.

6. Homa attended the University of California-Berkeley and studied Consumer Behavior. Whilst there he had huge success. He was a first-team All-American his senior year and Cal’s first individual champion at the 2013 NCAA Championship playing for a Bears’ team he tri-captained, a squad that won 11 of 14 tournaments.

7. His full name is John Maxwell Homa.

8. Homa has a significant social media following and often takes to Twitter to make jokes about people’s golf swings.

9. In his very first PGA Tour event, the 2013 Frys.com Open, he finished T9.

10. He lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.

11. According to PGA Tour.com, he carries two coins with him as a good luck charm. One is from 1991, the birth year of his wife, Lacey, and one from 2018, the year he got Scotty, his yellow lab.

12. Homa uses a full bag of Titleist equipment, including a Scotty Cameron putter.

13. He is a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda made a promise to him in 2017 that he would call him when he won his first PGA Tour event, and did so following the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

14. Homa appeared in two episodes of No Laying Up’s popular golf series ‘Strapped’ when it was hosted in Southern California.

15. Favorite course played is The National Golf Links of America, host of the 2013 Walker Cup. In that event he played three matches and won two of them.

16. Homa has a podcast called Get A Grip which he hosts alongside broadcaster Shane Bacon.