9 Things You Didn't Know About Abraham Ancer
Thanks to remarkable consistency, Abraham Ancer has become a regular fixture of the world's top-50 golfers and after several narrow finishes he finally got into the PGA Tour winner's circle in 2021 at the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Despite this not many people know all that much about him, which is why we have put together these 9 things you didn't know about him.
1. Ancer was born in South Texas, but grew up in Reynosa, Mexico. As a result, he has dual citizenship.
2. He learned how to play golf at Club Campestre de Reynosa.
3. His infatuation with the game came from his father, who sadly died in 2014 before his career truly took off.
4. He went to the University of Oklahoma and had the second best career scoring average in school history, behind Anthony Kim.
5. He worked his way to the PGA Tour and became the first Mexican to play in the Presidents Cup in 2019. He was the International teams joint top point scorer with 3.5 points from five matches. His only loss came against Tiger Woods in the singles.
6. Away from the course, Ancer co-founded Flecha Azul, a company that produces ultra-premium tequila. Ancer formed the company with Aron Marquez and the manufacturing process actually takes place in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. You can now find the brand all over the world.
7. In the past he has said that if he wasn't a golfer he would pursue race-car driving. He also said that he would most like to change places with Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel for a day because "to drive an F1 car is way too much fun."
8. He is also a fan of hunting, going to the shooting range and soccer.
9. He enjoys collecting putters too.
