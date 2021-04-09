John McLaren has been on the bag of Paul Casey for a number of years

Who Is Paul Casey’s Caddie?

Paul Casey has used the same bagman for a few years now.

Who is he? We take a look below.

Paul Casey’s caddie is John McLaren.

Mclaren’s nickname is ‘Johnny Long Socks’ because he is known for wearing wild cut socks with various patterns on.

He started wearing them to protect the bottoms of his legs from sunburn.

The list of previous caddies that Casey has had in his career so far include Scotsman Craig Connolly, who is now on the bag for German Major winner Martin Kaymer, and Irishman John Mulrooney, who caddied for Darren Clarke during his 2011 Open triumph.

Casey has also had temporary caddies before, such as Scott Vail at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay.

This was due to Casey not wanting to disrupt McLaren’s three week holiday with his family.

In terms of this dynamic, it is McLaren who always selected the replacement.

“The only rule we have is that if Johnny is not going to work, he picks my caddie. So he picked the caddie,” said Casey

McLaren may have been on holiday at the WGC-Match Play in 2021 where Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher caddied for Casey.

Mclaren teamed up with Casey back in January 2016 and helped him finish fifth in the FedEx Cup that season.

Other notable achievements that this partnership has accomplished include finishing sixth at the Masters tournament in 2017 and victories at the 2018 and 2019 Valspar Championship, the 2020 Porsche European Open and the 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Other players that McLaren has previously caddied for include Luke Donald.

Their player/caddie partnership lasted six years earning, where Donald reached the World No.1 spot and earned nearly $30 million prize money during that time.

This would have meant that Mclaren would likely have received between $2-3 million in that period.

McLaren however said that the partnership had run its course and since becoming caddie for Casey has achieved similar high earnings.

He has caddied for three decades around the world.