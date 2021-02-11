Who is the young Chilean going out with right now? Meet Christina Hellema Puga here.

Who Is Joaquin Niemann’s Girlfriend?

Joaquin Niemann is pretty new to the whole PGA Tour scene and yet he already has a PGA Tour victory at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in 2019. He was also in with a chance of winning a couple more PGA Tour events at the start of 2021 falling just short in a playoff at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and then had a runner-up finish a week later at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

What isn’t new in his life is his relationship with Christina Hellema Puga and below we get to know her a little better.

Joaquin Niemann is currently going out with Christina Hellema Puga, a fellow native of Chile.

We are uncertain how long they have been together exactly but they travel to tournaments regularly.

Hellema Puga was born on the 18th of October 1997 and it has been reported that she has three other siblings, two sisters and a brother.

She graduated from Colegio The International School in La Serena in 2015, before going to Universidad del Desarrollo in Concepción. There she studies architecture and she also has an Instagram specifically for her passion of architecture too as you can see below.

Her other interests are photography and art.

Despite being active on social media, and often travelling with Niemann to golf tournaments, it appears the pair keep quite a low profile off the course as there are very few pictures of them together at events.

For example they both went to the dinner before the Presidents Cup began in 2019 and yet the only pictures available of them together are on their social media accounts.

