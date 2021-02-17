Get to know Hideki Matsuyama's bagman in this piece.

Who Is Hideki Matsuyama’s Caddie?

Former world number two Hideki Matsuyama has had some huge victories in his career so far including the Memorial Tournament, two World Golf Championship events and two Waste Management Phoenix Open’s.

He has also had a number of good results in Majors but who carries the bag in all of these events? Let’s take a look.

Who Is Hideki Matsuyama’s Caddie?

Hideki has had the same man on the bag for the past few years. He is called Shota Hayafuji and he appears to be quite the player himself as he has a player profile on the China Tour.

His profile does not have much information on it but it appears in the last round posted, he shot a five-over 77 which included four birdies, a double, triple and quadruple bogey, and finally a hole-in-one!

Related: Hideki Matsuyama What’s In The Bag?

We are unsure how Hayafuji and Matsuyama know each other but they appear to be good friends as shown by Hayafuji’s Instagram where he documents their travels around the golfing world.

At the start of his golfing journey as a quality amateur and then professional, it appears Hideki had someone called Taisho Okabe on the bag as you can see from the image below which is from the 2011 Masters where Hideki came T27 and was the low amateur.

We are unsure when that partnership specifically ended but Hideki then turned up to the 2012 Masters with a caddie called Katsuya Kobayashi.

Again this was clearly a temporary partnership as Hideki then worked with caddie Daisuke Shindo for a while. This partnership went on for a number of years and they had some good success together including all of his PGA Tour victories to date.

It appears the pair stopped working together at the beginning of the 2019 calendar year with Hayafuji first coming onto the bag at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Related: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About Hideki Matsuyama