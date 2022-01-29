Who Is Henrik Stenson’s Wife?

Henrik Stenson is one of Europe's most decorated golfers, with an Open Championship, Players Championship, FedEx Cup title and multiple PGA and European Tour titles on his CV.

Turning professional in 1998, there has been one individual who has been beside the Swede since the very beginning and that is his wife, Emma Lofgren. Get to know her in the piece below.

Stenson and Lofgren celebrate Henrik's 2013 Race to Dubai victory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Lofgren and Stenson grew up in Sweden. However, Stenson is from Gothenburg which is in the south side of the country, whilst Lofgren grew up in the northern part of the country.

Funnily enough, the pair met at the University of South Carolina where Lofgren was studying Public Relations and Media whilst also playing for the golf team. Stenson, on the other hand, was not a student there, but according to his website, Puggy Blackmon, the head of South Carolina's golf programme, let Stenson practice with the university team. This meant the pair spent a lot of time together.

Lofgren, after university, became a teaching pro at Barsebäck Golf and Country Club for a few years before eventually quitting. She said; “Golf is such a big part of your life, but it’s a job. Eventually you have to make life work.”

The pair eventually got married in 2006 in Dubai, which is where they lived until they moved to the United States. Together, they have three children, Lisa who was born in 2007, Karl (2010), and Alice (2014).

Stenson and Lofgren with their children at the 2018 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

In their spare time they often travel back to Sweden and love to ski. Lofgren came from a sporting family and was a very strong alpine skier when she was younger.

As well as skiing, Lofgren is often spotted watching her husband at events and has been pictured at multiple Ryder Cups, Stenson's Open Championship victory and his Race to Dubai win in 2013.