Who Is Collin Morikawa’s Girlfriend?

Collin Morikawa is going out with Katherine Zhu at the moment.

Interestingly, despite attending different universities, the pair met whilst Morikawa attended the University of California, Berkley, and Zhu went to Pepperdine University.

Zhu was born in Vancouver, British Columbia and her father, Mike Chu, was a champion tennis player.

Zhu herself was a very good tennis player at a young age before deciding to focus more on her golf game.

After attending Zhuji Hailiang Private High School in China, Zhu decided to return to North America to attend Pepperdine University.

She chose the school for three reasons;

“First, I really like Coach Gibbs. I believe all good players have good coaches and I believe Coach Gibbs can help me become a good player. Second, Malibu has great weather conditions, which create a better environment for me to practice. Third, Pepperdine is a small school that is strong in both academics and athletics.”

Zhu may not be making waves in the game of golf like her boyfriend Collin, but she is a very good golfer in her own right too.

She played on the collegiate team for four years and played as a division one player.

Her career scoring average was 76.54 and she earned WGCA-All American honours too.

Some other interesting facts about her are that she majored in International Management, plays the flute and Tiger Woods is her favourite golfer.