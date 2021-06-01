Who is the big-hitting American going out with?

Who Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Girlfriend?

It has been a meteoric rise up the world golf rankings for Bryson DeChambeau. After collecting his first PGA Tour win in 2017 at the John Deere Classic, the young American has gone from strength to strength, quite literally, winning several other big tournaments like the 2020 US Open, Memorial tournament, Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship

But who is the young American currently going out with? We take a look below.

Bryson was going out with Instagram model and star Sophia Phalen Bertolami before the 2018 Ryder Cup and it is yet to be confirmed whether they are still dating.

After Bryson won the 2020 US Open, Bertolami said on Instagram; “Biggest congratulations to this guy!!! Beyond proud of you B! @brysondechambeau.”

Born in Tennessee in the United States, the 27-year-old has over sixt-one thousand followers on Instagram.

DeChambeau took Sophia to the 2018 US Open as you can see below.

When she was younger, Bertolami went to Cohasset High School in Massachusetts and went on to study at Chapman University, a private university in California.

Whilst there she studied kinesiology (the study of human and non-human body movement), and nutrition there.

Now she has also become a student at Belmont University in Nashville studying pharmacology.

She also famously bought what she thought was a mini pig but it later turned out to grow to over 1,100 pounds. She calls her Stella and occasionally she features on Bertolami’s Instagram. Bertolami also has her own swimwear line called La Isla.

Bertolami has dated stars from other sports too, like Mike Napoli, a former baseball player for teams like the Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers. She also went out with Danny Muno, a former baseball player for the New York Mets.

The pair tended to keep their relationship very private and we are yet to confirm whether she and Bryson are still dating.