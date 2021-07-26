Get to know Shanshan Feng a little better with these 15 things you might not have known...

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Shanshan Feng

As the conveyor belt of talent emerging in the women’s game continues to pick up speed, China’s Shanshan Feng remains one of the constants among the elite of the pro ranks.

The 31-year-old has had an incredible career to this point and you can get to know her a little better with these 15 facts.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Shanshan Feng

1. Feng was born in Guangzhou in the Chinese province of Guangdong on August 5, 1989

2. She began playing golf at the age of 10 and was coached by her father Feng Xiong

3. An agent discovered Feng at a school tournament and introduced her to coach Gary Gilchrist, who offered the teenager a scholarship at his junior golf academy in Hilton Head, South Carolina. She accepted

4. In 2004, Feng won the China Junior Championship and China Junior Open

5. She won the China Amateur Tournament from 2004 to 2006

6. In 2007, Feng tied for ninth at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament while still an amateur to earn a spot on the LPGA Tour in 2008

7. She turned pro in December 2007

8. In securing her LPGA Tour card, Feng became the first Chinese player to become a member of the premier women’s circuit

9. She has gone on to win 10 times on the LPGA Tour, which includes a major victory at the 2012 LPGA Championship

10. She is the first player from mainland China to win a major title

11. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Feng won the bronze medal

12. From November 2017 to April 2018, she was ranked as the No. 1 female golfer in the world

13. Feng has recorded 23 professional wins in her career to date

14. In 2017, she started the Shanshan Feng Golf Academy to provide more opportunities for Chinese children to get started in golf

15. Feng’s hobbies include watching soap operas and karaoke