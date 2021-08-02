Learn more about Spanish golfer Carlota Ciganda with these facts

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Carlota Ciganda

Carlota Ciganda is a successful golfer who has appeared on both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour regularly for nearly the past decade, and has seven professional wins to her name.

But what else do you need to know about the Spaniard? We take a look below.

1. Carlota Ciganda Machienena, her full name, was born 1 June 1990, in Pamplona, Spain.

2. Started playing golf at five-years-old, with her father the main influence in her decision to take up golf.

Sporting ability does run in her family too – her uncle is former footballer and coach Jose Angel Ziganda.

3. While still an amateur, Ciganda played in several professional tournaments – including the 2005 Tenerife Ladies Open at age 14.

She then finished third in the same tournament in 2008, and managed eighth at the 2007 Open De Espana Femenino.

4. Carlota attended Arizona State University from 2008 to 2011, where she studied Business Administration alongside her collegiate golf career.

She made conference history in the NCAA Championship by becoming the first to win consecutive Pac-10 Championship in 2009 and 2010.

She also finished third in 2011 during her final year at university.

5. She can speak four languages.

6. Ciganda won the British Ladies Amateur in 2007, the European Ladies Amateur Championship in 2004 and 2008, and was the Spanish National age group champion from 2000 to 2006.

7. The Spaniard turned professional in 2011 after returning from university, and made her pro debut in June at the Tenerife Ladies Match Play, an unofficial event on the LET schedule, and finished second.

Despite that appearance, she played more regularly on the LET Access Series in 2011, and managed her first professional win at the Murcia Ladies Open.

8. She finished T34 in December 2011 at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament, meaning she earned Priority List Category 20 for the 2012 LPGA Tour.

Carlota also finished third at the LET Final Qualifying School that same month to earn full playing rights for the 2012 LET.

9. Ciganda has four wins on the Ladies European Tour, with two of those coming in her first year.

She has won the 2012 Deloitte Ladies Open, the 2012 China Suzhou Taihu Open, the 2013 Ladies German Open, and the 2019 Mediterranean Ladies Open.

10. Her performances on the LET in her debut season in 2012 earned her the Ladies European Tour Merit of Order, the LET Player of the Year and the LET Rookie of the Year awards.

11. Ciganda has two wins on the LPGA Tour to her name, including the 2016 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship, and the 2016 Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Invitational.

She also won the 2019 AON Risk Reward Challenge, collecting the $1,000,000 prize.

12. Ciganda has made 33 cuts in 47 Major appearances, achieving eight top-tens, while her best finish of third came at the 2018 US Women’s Open, and T3 at the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship.

13. Her sporting hero is fellow countryman Rafael Nadal, citing his professionalism and exemplary athletic ability.

14. She has represented Spain on five previous occasions – at the Espirito Santo Trophy in 2006, 2008, and 2010, at the 2014 International Crown as a professional, and the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she finished T39.

Tokyo will be her sixth time representing her nation.

15. Meanwhile, she has competed for Europe on eight occasions, including at the 2004 and 2006 Junior Ryder Cup, the 2005 and 2007 Junior Solheim Cup, and the 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 Solheim Cup.