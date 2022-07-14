Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

12 Things You Didn't Know About Sahith Theegala

1. Theegala was born in Orange, California, on the 4th of December 1997.

2. He graduated from Diamond Bar High School in California which is the same school that produced Kevin Na (opens in new tab). Other notable alums from the school include Major League Baseball's Jim Edmonds, football's Alex Morgan and the NBA's Keith Van Horn.

3. Theegala went to Pepperdine University in California where he studied Sports Administration. He graduated in 2020 and also turned professional in the same year.

4. Whilst at Pepperdine, Theegala was named as a three-time All American and won the 2020 Haskins Award and the Ben Hogan Award in the same year.

The Haskins Award is presented annually by the Haskins Commission to honor the most outstanding collegiate golfer in the United States.

The Ben Hogan Award is an annual prize given by Friends of Golf and the Golf Coaches Association of America, since 1990, to the best college golf player in the United States.

5. He has said his dream fourball would be Tiger Woods (opens in new tab), his coach Michael Beard from Pepperdine, and his Dad, who doesn't know how to play golf but taught the game to Sahith.

6. One of his hobbies away from the golf course is chess. Speaking to the PGA Tour Theegala said;

"I learned chess when I was a young kid, but I didn’t play for 10 years in between there. I did Chess Masters in elementary school. But after that, one of the freshmen that came in in 2019, his name is Derek, he was like I play chess; do you want to play? I was like, ‘Yeah, sure,’ and I thought I’d beat him easily. But he destroyed me, so he kind of got me back into chess, and that happened to be the year I injured my wrist too, so I wasn’t able to play any sports, so I was sitting indoors all day just trying to get better at chess."

7. He acknowledges his father as the reason he got into golf. In the same interview with the PGA Tour he said;

"It’s definitely my father. We weren’t in the greatest financial situation when I was a kid. My dad was the first one from his entire family that moved to the States, and he made it on his own. And it was different because we had no experience with sports at all, so he spearheaded the whole mission to college and professional golf. So, I’d definitely say my father. He put everything that he could into me. My mom, too, sacrificed so much for me, but my dad’s definitely the reason I’m playing professional golf today."

8. The people he would most like to meet in sport include Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He also wanted to meet Kobe Bryant before his death in 2020.

Speaking in a Q&A he said; "I’ve never gotten to meet Kobe and unfortunately, I never will, but he was definitely on top of my list. He was my sports idol growing up, so that would definitely be the one."

9. He cites Riviera, Martis Camp and Alotian Club as three of his favourite golf courses. As far as courses he wants to play, the two that stand out are the Old Course at St Andrews, and Royal Melbourne

10. Theegala is six foot three inches in height, according to his Korn Ferry Tour profile.

11. He made his PGA Tour debut at the 2017 Genesis Open where he finished in a tie for 49th.

12. Theegala in the past has acknowledged that he is more of a feel type of player and has never been into the mechanics as much as other players. As a result he likes to feel his way around the golf course and move it both ways, in the same manner as Bubba Watson for example.