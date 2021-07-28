Learn more about Spanish golfer and LPGA Tour player Azahara Munoz with these facts

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Azahara Munoz

Azahara Munoz has had an impressive amateur and professional career, having played on the LPGA Tour for over a decade now after plenty of wins in her formative years.

But what more do you need to know about the experienced Spanish golfer? We take a look below.

1. Azahara Munoz Guijarro, her full name, was born 19 November 1987 in Malaga, Spain.

2. She first started playing golf at age eight after her father introduced her to the sport, the person who she credits as having the biggest influence on her career.

3. Munoz enjoyed a very successful amateur career, as she won the 2002 Spanish Amateur title at 14-years-old, and the 2004 Girls Amateur Championship.

She also won the 2009 British Ladies Amateur, and finished runner-up at the 2008 US Women’s Amateur.

4. Munoz attended Arizona State University, and in her third year there she was the NCAA Individual Champion in 2008.

She became the only double winner of the Edith Cummings Munson Award when she won it in both 2008 and 2009 – the award is presented for the player who becomes a WGCA All-American Scholar and a WGCA All-American.

5. Munoz graduated from Arizona State University in May 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in business.

6. Azahara played in the ANA Inspiration, the US Women’s Open and the Women’s British Open in 2009 all as an amateur.

She finished T40 twice, and was cut in the latter tournament.

7. Munoz turned professional in September 2009, two weeks before she finished second at the LPGA Tour Qualifying Tournament which helped her advance to the final stage in December where she then earned her LPGA Tour card for 2010.

8. Munoz’s professional debut came on the Ladies European Tour at the 2009 Madrid Ladies Masters, where she received a special exemption.

She won that event, earning a three-year LET exemption.

She has four other wins on the LET, twice apiece at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France and the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De España.

9. The golfer’s impressive first year on the LPGA Tour earned her the Louise Sluggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award in 2010.

10. Munoz’s first, and to date only, win on the LGPA Tour came in 2012 at the Sybase Match Play Championship.

That year proved most Azahara’s most fruitful, because she achieved her best career finish on the LPGA Tour money list with an eighth place finish.

11. The Spaniard has represented Europe in the Junior Solheim Cup in 2002, 2003 and 2005, before making the step up to the Solheim Cup team for 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019.

She has also represented Spain at the 2006 and 2008 Espirito Santo Trophy, plus the 2014 International Crown which her nation won.

12. The Tokyo Olympics is the second time that Munoz will appear at the Games, following her T21 finish in Rio at the 2016 Olympics.

She plays with Carlota Ciganda in representing her nation, though she is no doubt aiming for gold herself.