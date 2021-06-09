Here are some facts on Welsh professional golfer Amy Boulden.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Amy Boulden

A star in Welsh golf, Amy Boulden got into the Ladies European Tour winner’s circle in 2020 and has continued to move up the golfing ladder.

Let’s get to know her a little better with these 11 facts.

1. Boulden was born on the 6th of August 1993.

2. Her home town is Llandudno in Wales, which is right at the top of the country. To this day she plays from Conwy Golf Club.

3. It is not surprising she got into the game of golf.

On her website she said; “I was first introduced to the game of golf when I was about 5 years old. My whole family are keen golfers and have always been a little bit golf mad! My dad was the head professional at Maesdu Golf Club when I was growing up. My mum was a single figure handicap and my two older sisters both represented Wales as amateurs.”

4. Boulden represented Wales from the age of 13 and had one of the most successful amateur careers in Welsh golfing history, including part in winning a record three Home Internationals (2008, 2009 and 2013).

5. She played for Europe in the 2010 Junior Ryder Cup and the 2011 Junior Solheim Cup.

6. Boulden turned professional in 2013.

7. Boulden went on to become LET Rookie of the Year in 2014 after she made 12 cuts in 16 tournaments

8. She captured her first professional win at the Association Suisse de Golf Ladies Open on the LET Access Series following a six-hole playoff in May 2014.

9. Her first win on the Ladies European Tour came in September 2020 at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. She won by three-strokes with a score of 17-under par.

10. We are not sure who her current coach is at the moment but we do know she worked with swing coach Liam James in 2020. He also caddied for her during the 2020 Rose Ladies Series as you can see above.

She also worked with Paul Williams for a while starting in 2016. Williams has coached the Welsh national side since 2007 and has been a PGA qualified professional for over 18 years.

On her website Boulden said of the partnership; “I have been working with Paul now since the middle of 2016. I was very lost with myself and my game at the time and Paul has been just what I needed to help get my confidence back and improve my golf. He is an amazing coach and gets the most out of your ability. I am excited to continue to push towards my goals as a team together.”

11. In 2008 Boulden won the Carwyn James Young Sportswoman of the Year for Wales.