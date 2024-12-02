Ladies European Tour Winner Amy Boulden Announces Retirement
The 2020 Swiss Ladies Open winner is regarded as one of the best Welsh female golfers of her generation
Amy Boulden has announced her retirement after an 11-year professional career.
Boulden, 31, turned pro in 2013 and won once on the Ladies European Tour, coming at the 2020 Swiss Ladies Open where she closed with a 64 to shoot 17-under-par and win by three.
She won the LET Rookie of the Year title in 2014, which came after her first pro win on the LET Access Series, also in Switzerland, at the Association Suisse de Golf Ladies Open.
Her best Major finish was a T9 at the 2015 Ricoh Women's British Open at Turnberry.
Boulden joined the pro ranks after an impressive amateur career that included a Curtis Cup win in 2012 alongside the likes of Charley Hull and Bronte Law. She also represented Wales in four European Ladies Team Championships and competed in various other team events like the Junior Solheim Cup and Vagliano Trophy.
In recent years Boulden has turned to broadcasting, regularly appearing on Sky Sports as well as working for The Open radio.
"As the 2024 season comes to a close, I wanted to take the time to share some news with you all…After 11 years of playing professionally on the Ladies European Tour, I have made the tough decision to step away from playing competitive golf," she wrote on social media.
"The journey, full of highs and lows, has been nothing short of incredible, and I look back full of gratitude for having the opportunity to play this sport all over the world and meet some amazing people along the way."
A post shared by Amy Boulden (@amy_boulden)
A photo posted by on
