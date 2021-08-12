Learn more about Jennifer Kupcho with these facts you should know

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho is an American professional golfer who will make her first Solheim Cup appearance at the 2021 tournament.

But what else do you need to know about her? We take a look below.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jennifer Kupcho

1. Jennifer Kupcho was born 14 May 1997, in Littelton, Colorado.

2. Kupcho has won a host of amateur titles, including the 2014 Colorado Junior Stroke Play Championship, the 2015 CWGA Stroke Play Championship – which she retained for the next two years – the 2017 Canadian Women’s Amateur, and the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, among others.

3. She attended Wake Forest University, and was named the winner of the Honda Sports Award for golf when she was a junior.

4. Kupcho also won the 2018 NCAA Division I Golf Championship, and subsequently earned the 2018 NCAA Player of the Year.

5. She was the number one ranked women’s amateur golfer in the world for a total of 34 weeks in her amateur career, which she first achieved in July 2018.

6. Kupcho turned professional at the start of the 2019 US Women’s Open, despite having earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2019 season through the LPGA Qualifying Tournament.

However, she deferred her playing status until the next year, instead opting to focus on finish her college career first.

7. While Kupcho hasn’t won an event on the LPGA Tour yet in her career, she does still have a professional win to her name, after triumphing at the 2020 Colorado Women’s Open, ahead of the first LPGA Tour event of that season.

8. Jennifer’s best finish in a Major on the LPGA Tour came at The Evian Championship in 2019, where she finished T2.

She also managed to make the top-ten at the 2020 Women’s PGA Championship, and has made the cut on ten occasions from a possible 14 tournaments.

9. Kupcho has played for the United States on three separate occasions, though all of them came in 2018 and as an amateur: at the Arnold Palmer Cup, the Curtis Cup, and the Espirito Santo Trophy.

10. Kupcho’s appearance at the 2021 Solheim Cup will be her first in the tournament, and the first time she is representing her nation as a professional golfer.