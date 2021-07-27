Learn more about Mexican golfer Maria Fassi with these facts

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Maria Fassi

Maria Fassi is a promising young golfer from Mexico who thoroughly impressed at collegiate level in the United States, and will represent her nation at the Tokyo Olympics at age 23.

But what more do you need to know about the Mexican golfer who won achievement after achievement while at university? We take a look below.

1. Maria Fassi was born 25 March, 1998, is Pachuca, Mexico.

2. She has two older brothers, Sebastian and Juan Pablo, and a younger brother, Fronco.

Her parents are called Andres and Fabiana.

3. Fellow Mexican golfer Gaby Lopez helped convince Fassi to join the University of Arkansas in 2016, as they’re close friends due to meeting each other a number of times on the youth and amateur circuit in Mexico.

4. Fassi won the Mexican Women’s Amateur in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

She also has eight other amateur and collegiate victories, from 2015 up until 2019.

5. One of those collegiate victories, the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship, earned Fassi the Honda Sports Award too, and 12 other individual accolades on top of that, such as the 2019 WGCA First-team All-American, and the 2019 WGCA All-American Scholar.

6. She received a sponsor’s exemption to the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in 2016 and 2018, and made a total of six starts on the LPGA Tour as an amateur.

7. While still at university Fassi earned her LPGA Tour card in December 2018, but she deferred her membership until she had finished university.

She did continue to compete as an amateur though, before turning professional in May 2019, with her professional debut at the US Women’s Open where she finished T12.

That finish is still her best at a Major in her career.

8. Fassi’s first, and to date only, professional victory came at the 2020 Cooper Communities NWA Classic, a Women’s All Pro Tour event in Arkansas.

9. Maria represented Mexico at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics, and then again at the Espirito Santo Trophy in both 2016 and 2018.

10. Fassi will represent her country for the first time as a professional when she competes for Mexico at the Tokyo Olympics.

She will compete for Mexico alongside friend Gaby Lopez.