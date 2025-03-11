The Driver Every Male Major Winner From The Last 10 Years Has Used

If you're going to win a Major Championship, you have to be happy with your driver. There can't be many players who have won one from underneath the trees and heavy rough, except perhaps a Tiger Woods in best recovery mode, or Bryson DeChambeau during his 'bomb, it find it' approach at the 2020 US Open.

Winning tournaments is always easier from the fairway, especially during Major Championships, when the rough can be extra thick and juicy and greens can only really be accessed from a decent lie on the short stuff.

In this article, we've listed every driver model used by every male Major champion over the last 10 years. Some are still recognised as the best golf drivers and are currently being played on tour; others remain in many a golf bag belonging to the amateur/club golfer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Drivers Used By Major Winners Year Masters PGA Championship US Open The Open 2024 Scheffler, TaylorMade Qi10 Schauffele, Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond DeChambeau, Krank Formula Fire Pro Schauffele, Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond 2023 Rahm, Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Koepka, Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II Clark, Titleist TSi3 Harman, Titleist TSi2 2022 Scheffler, TaylorMade Stealth Plus Thomas, Titleist TSi3 Fitzpatrick, Titleist TSi3 Smith, Titleist TSR2 2021 Matsuyama, Srixon ZX5 Mickelson, Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond Rahm, Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS Morikawa, TaylorMade SIM 2020 Johnson, TaylorMade SIM Morikawa, TaylorMade SIM DeChambeau, Cobra King Speedzone Cancelled (Covid-19) 2019 Woods, TaylorMade M5 Koepka, TaylorMade M5 Woodland, Ping G410 Plus Lowry, Srixon Z 585 2018 Reed, Ping G400 LST Koepka, TaylorMade M3 Koepka, TaylorMade M3 Molinari, TaylorMade M4 2017 Garcia, TaylorMade M2 Thomas, Titleist 917D2 Koepka, TaylorMade M2 Spieth, Titleist 915D2 2016 Willett, Callaway XR 16 Walker, Titleist 917D2 Johnson, TaylorMade M1 Stenson, Callaway XR 16 2015 Spieth, Titleist 915D2 Day, TaylorMade R15 Spieth, Titleist 915D2 Johnson, Titleist 913D2

In terms of manufacturers leading the way - at least if you were judging this solely on Major victories over the last 10 years - TaylorMade drivers have been played by 14 of the last 39 (2020 Open was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic) Major winners.

Titleist drivers, meanwhile, have been played by 11 of the last 39 male Major winners, followed by Callaway (seven), Srixon (three) and Ping (two).

No one has won more Major Championships in the last decade than Brooks Koepka.

The American, who now plays on LIV Golf, played with TaylorMade drivers for four of his five Major victories, the one exception coming in 2023 when he had the Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II in the bag en route to winning the PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth was the hottest golfer on the planet back in 2015, winning three Majors in quick time - and for all of these he had the Titleist 915D2 driver in the bag.