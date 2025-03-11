The Driver Every Male Major Winner From The Last 10 Years Has Used
We look back at the equipment that has helped drive players to Major Championship glory over the last decade
If you're going to win a Major Championship, you have to be happy with your driver. There can't be many players who have won one from underneath the trees and heavy rough, except perhaps a Tiger Woods in best recovery mode, or Bryson DeChambeau during his 'bomb, it find it' approach at the 2020 US Open.
Winning tournaments is always easier from the fairway, especially during Major Championships, when the rough can be extra thick and juicy and greens can only really be accessed from a decent lie on the short stuff.
In this article, we've listed every driver model used by every male Major champion over the last 10 years. Some are still recognised as the best golf drivers and are currently being played on tour; others remain in many a golf bag belonging to the amateur/club golfer.
Year
Masters
PGA Championship
US Open
The Open
2024
Scheffler, TaylorMade Qi10
Schauffele, Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
DeChambeau, Krank Formula Fire Pro
Schauffele, Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
2023
Rahm, Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
Koepka, Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II
Clark, Titleist TSi3
Harman, Titleist TSi2
2022
Scheffler, TaylorMade Stealth Plus
Thomas, Titleist TSi3
Fitzpatrick, Titleist TSi3
Smith, Titleist TSR2
2021
Matsuyama, Srixon ZX5
Mickelson, Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond
Rahm, Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS
Morikawa, TaylorMade SIM
2020
Johnson, TaylorMade SIM
Morikawa, TaylorMade SIM
DeChambeau, Cobra King Speedzone
Cancelled (Covid-19)
2019
Woods, TaylorMade M5
Koepka, TaylorMade M5
Woodland, Ping G410 Plus
Lowry, Srixon Z 585
2018
Reed, Ping G400 LST
Koepka, TaylorMade M3
Koepka, TaylorMade M3
Molinari, TaylorMade M4
2017
Garcia, TaylorMade M2
Thomas, Titleist 917D2
Koepka, TaylorMade M2
Spieth, Titleist 915D2
2016
Willett, Callaway XR 16
Walker, Titleist 917D2
Johnson, TaylorMade M1
Stenson, Callaway XR 16
2015
Spieth, Titleist 915D2
Day, TaylorMade R15
Spieth, Titleist 915D2
Johnson, Titleist 913D2
In terms of manufacturers leading the way - at least if you were judging this solely on Major victories over the last 10 years - TaylorMade drivers have been played by 14 of the last 39 (2020 Open was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic) Major winners.
Titleist drivers, meanwhile, have been played by 11 of the last 39 male Major winners, followed by Callaway (seven), Srixon (three) and Ping (two).
No one has won more Major Championships in the last decade than Brooks Koepka.
The American, who now plays on LIV Golf, played with TaylorMade drivers for four of his five Major victories, the one exception coming in 2023 when he had the Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II in the bag en route to winning the PGA Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jordan Spieth was the hottest golfer on the planet back in 2015, winning three Majors in quick time - and for all of these he had the Titleist 915D2 driver in the bag.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'LIV Isn’t The Mortal Enemy It Was Originally Seen As' - Tyrrell Hatton Admits Relief Over Lighter Reaction To LIV Golf Move Than Early Players Received
The Englishman admitted he spent a week trying to decide whether signing for LIV Golf was the right call and was relieved at the reaction once he moved
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
President Trump Has 'Significantly Bolstered' PGA Tour-PIF Talks - Jay Monahan
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan addressed the media at TPC Sawgrass, where he said that talks with the PIF are "substantial" but there is no concrete deadline
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
How Far Does Rory McIlroy Hit His Irons?
Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy is one of the game's best ball strikers. Here, we look at how far he hits each of his irons
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Should Golfers Play The Clubs They Like Or The Clubs That Perform The Best?
We all have our favorite clubs in the bag, but perhaps they're not doing the job you thought...
By Michael Weston Published
-
5 Old Clubs Used On Tour That You Can Still Buy (For Next To Nothing)
There are a number of iconic golf clubs to be found in the second hand market place, many of which are still played by the world’s best players
By Michael Weston Published
-
Building The Ultimate Titleist Golf Bag: My Favourite Clubs From The Brand’s History
Fergus Bisset selects his favourite Titleist clubs and builds the ultimate set. See if you agree with his choices, from driver right through to putter...
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
What Is A Zero Torque Putter?
Zero torque putters are being lauded as the next big thing in golf equipment but how does the concept actually work and what are the benefits?
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Why Are So Many Top Players Still Using Old Drivers?
Does the lack of adoption of the latest equipment among leading PGA Tour players signal a plateau in performance from the latest models?
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
How Many Hybrids Should Amateur Golfers Carry?
Hybrids have made the game a lot easier for a wide range of golfers, including Tour pros - so how many should you have in your bag?
By Michael Weston Published
-
7 Signs You Need To Replace Your Golf Equipment
Has your golf gear seen better days? Here are 7 signs that it might need an upgrade
By Carly Cummins Published