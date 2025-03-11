The Driver Every Male Major Winner From The Last 10 Years Has Used

We look back at the equipment that has helped drive players to Major Championship glory over the last decade

Male Major Championship golf winners and their drivers
Major Championship winners and their drivers
Michael Weston
By
published

If you're going to win a Major Championship, you have to be happy with your driver. There can't be many players who have won one from underneath the trees and heavy rough, except perhaps a Tiger Woods in best recovery mode, or Bryson DeChambeau during his 'bomb, it find it' approach at the 2020 US Open.

Winning tournaments is always easier from the fairway, especially during Major Championships, when the rough can be extra thick and juicy and greens can only really be accessed from a decent lie on the short stuff.

In this article, we've listed every driver model used by every male Major champion over the last 10 years. Some are still recognised as the best golf drivers and are currently being played on tour; others remain in many a golf bag belonging to the amateur/club golfer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Drivers Used By Major Winners

Year

Masters

PGA Championship

US Open

The Open

2024

Scheffler, TaylorMade Qi10

Schauffele, Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

DeChambeau, Krank Formula Fire Pro

Schauffele, Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

2023

Rahm, Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Koepka, Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II

Clark, Titleist TSi3

Harman, Titleist TSi2

2022

Scheffler, TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Thomas, Titleist TSi3

Fitzpatrick, Titleist TSi3

Smith, Titleist TSR2

2021

Matsuyama, Srixon ZX5

Mickelson, Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond

Rahm, Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS

Morikawa, TaylorMade SIM

2020

Johnson, TaylorMade SIM

Morikawa, TaylorMade SIM

DeChambeau, Cobra King Speedzone

Cancelled (Covid-19)

2019

Woods, TaylorMade M5

Koepka, TaylorMade M5

Woodland, Ping G410 Plus 

Lowry, Srixon Z 585

2018

Reed, Ping G400 LST

Koepka, TaylorMade M3

Koepka, TaylorMade M3

Molinari, TaylorMade M4

2017

Garcia, TaylorMade M2

Thomas, Titleist 917D2

Koepka, TaylorMade M2

Spieth, Titleist 915D2

2016

Willett, Callaway XR 16

Walker, Titleist 917D2 

Johnson, TaylorMade M1

Stenson, Callaway XR 16

2015

Spieth, Titleist 915D2

Day, TaylorMade R15

Spieth, Titleist 915D2

Johnson, Titleist 913D2

In terms of manufacturers leading the way - at least if you were judging this solely on Major victories over the last 10 years - TaylorMade drivers have been played by 14 of the last 39 (2020 Open was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic) Major winners.

Titleist drivers, meanwhile, have been played by 11 of the last 39 male Major winners, followed by Callaway (seven), Srixon (three) and Ping (two).

No one has won more Major Championships in the last decade than Brooks Koepka.

Jordan Spieth hitting driver at the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale

Jordan Spieth won his three Major titles between 2015 and 2017 with the Titleist 915D2 driver

The American, who now plays on LIV Golf, played with TaylorMade drivers for four of his five Major victories, the one exception coming in 2023 when he had the Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II in the bag en route to winning the PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth was the hottest golfer on the planet back in 2015, winning three Majors in quick time - and for all of these he had the Titleist 915D2 driver in the bag.

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

