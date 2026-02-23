The 9 Types Of People You See At The Driving Range (Which One Are You?)

Driving ranges are interesting places, where people from all walks of life gather to let off steam, work on their game, take their first steps into a new hobby, take a break from family life or grind towards a potential professional career.

Wherever you are, they’re reassuringly familiar: the sound of the ball dispenser, the iconic green buckets, the thud of a ball being shanked into the side of a bay and the person smashing drivers at the ball-collecting buggy. These days, you’re also likely to find bays with Toptracer technology and ball-tracking software.

You’re also guaranteed to find the following types of golfers...

The grinder

He or she is there at least three times a week, come rain or shine, going through a dedicated pre-shout routine before firing shots away with metronomic consistency. Often, they are trying to implement a swing change and have a magazine, phone or tablet to hand as they look the ingrain and particular type of move. Shots will be recorded and then analysed, before a subtle nod or gentle shake of the head. You’ll often see alignment stick laid down on the mat, too.

The show off

This type of character is far from subtle. Normally positioned close to the entrance, they do everything they can to draw attention to themselves. You’ll hear an audible “boom” after a big drive and they’ll pace around their bay puffing their chest out every time they make contact. They don’t hit wedges, pitches and feel shots – it’s driver all the way.

The number cruncher

You’ll only see this person at a driving range with ball-tracking technology. After every shot, they’ll head over to the screen for a debrief and analyse their data, keeping a meticulous track of their carry distance, total distance, angle of attack, spin rate and dispersion. It’s all business all the time as they seek those marginal gains.

The number cruncher is on top of all the data (Image credit: Johnny Percival)

The beginner

We’ve all been there, tentatively taking our first steps into the game. This person will be positioned at either end of the range and out of the public gaze. There will be a scan ahead of each shot to make sure no one is watching, before a series of tops interspersed with the odd ball that finds its way into the air. But there’s a steely determination and one clean strike is all it takes to get them coming back for more.

The socialite

This person is a ‘vibes’ man or woman. They’re not particularly bothered about their golf game and they’re just grateful to be out of the house. They use the driving range as an opportunity to meet friends or family, laugh and joke and sink a few drinks in the process. If there’s a game on, they’re more likely to be inside on the sofa than outside on the range.

The advice-giver

When you’re at the range, generally you’re in your own bubble and don’t really want to engage with anyone else (unless you’re there with friends, of course). But sometimes, like the viral ‘mansplaining’ episode of last year, another range-goer insists on constantly giving you unwanted advice. You want to tell them to poke it, but politeness intervenes.

(Image credit: Inrange Chi Chi - The Golf Venue, Utrecht, Netherlands )

The family man (or woman)

This person may have a background in the game and be capable of striking a good ball, but they’re more interested in nurturing and encouraging their children or their other half.

The skyer

An absolute driving range classic. You’re several bays away, minding your own business, when you hear an almighty thud and look over to see several people taking cover. Using the highest possible tee, they constantly hit under the ball and send it skywards into the roof of the bay. If they’re not doing that, they’re shanking one into the side of the bay. God loves a trier.