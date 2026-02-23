The 9 Types Of People You See At The Driving Range (Which One Are You?)
Regardless of where you are in the world, there’s a comforting consistency to be found in the types of characters who frequent driving ranges…
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
Driving ranges are interesting places, where people from all walks of life gather to let off steam, work on their game, take their first steps into a new hobby, take a break from family life or grind towards a potential professional career.
Wherever you are, they’re reassuringly familiar: the sound of the ball dispenser, the iconic green buckets, the thud of a ball being shanked into the side of a bay and the person smashing drivers at the ball-collecting buggy. These days, you’re also likely to find bays with Toptracer technology and ball-tracking software.
You’re also guaranteed to find the following types of golfers...
The grinder
He or she is there at least three times a week, come rain or shine, going through a dedicated pre-shout routine before firing shots away with metronomic consistency. Often, they are trying to implement a swing change and have a magazine, phone or tablet to hand as they look the ingrain and particular type of move. Shots will be recorded and then analysed, before a subtle nod or gentle shake of the head. You’ll often see alignment stick laid down on the mat, too.
The show off
This type of character is far from subtle. Normally positioned close to the entrance, they do everything they can to draw attention to themselves. You’ll hear an audible “boom” after a big drive and they’ll pace around their bay puffing their chest out every time they make contact. They don’t hit wedges, pitches and feel shots – it’s driver all the way.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The number cruncher
You’ll only see this person at a driving range with ball-tracking technology. After every shot, they’ll head over to the screen for a debrief and analyse their data, keeping a meticulous track of their carry distance, total distance, angle of attack, spin rate and dispersion. It’s all business all the time as they seek those marginal gains.
The beginner
We’ve all been there, tentatively taking our first steps into the game. This person will be positioned at either end of the range and out of the public gaze. There will be a scan ahead of each shot to make sure no one is watching, before a series of tops interspersed with the odd ball that finds its way into the air. But there’s a steely determination and one clean strike is all it takes to get them coming back for more.
The socialite
This person is a ‘vibes’ man or woman. They’re not particularly bothered about their golf game and they’re just grateful to be out of the house. They use the driving range as an opportunity to meet friends or family, laugh and joke and sink a few drinks in the process. If there’s a game on, they’re more likely to be inside on the sofa than outside on the range.
The advice-giver
When you’re at the range, generally you’re in your own bubble and don’t really want to engage with anyone else (unless you’re there with friends, of course). But sometimes, like the viral ‘mansplaining’ episode of last year, another range-goer insists on constantly giving you unwanted advice. You want to tell them to poke it, but politeness intervenes.
The family man (or woman)
This person may have a background in the game and be capable of striking a good ball, but they’re more interested in nurturing and encouraging their children or their other half.
The skyer
An absolute driving range classic. You’re several bays away, minding your own business, when you hear an almighty thud and look over to see several people taking cover. Using the highest possible tee, they constantly hit under the ball and send it skywards into the roof of the bay. If they’re not doing that, they’re shanking one into the side of the bay. God loves a trier.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, writing, commissioning and coordinating all features across print and online. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel win The Masters and PGA Championship respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.