Scottie Scheffler Is Having A Historically Good Ball-Striking Season... But These 10 LPGA Tour Players Hit More Greens In Regulation. Surprised?
This data shows whatever LPGA players might lack in power, they more than make up for in accuracy...
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, the first-ever back-to-back Players Champion, currently leads the PGA Tour's greens in regulation statistics – hitting an impressive 77.78% in the 2023-2024 season so far.
But, despite his impressive record, Scheffler is currently being outperformed by 10 LPGA players in this category, with Rose Zhang and So Mi Lee leading the pack at a whopping 81.9%.
This trend is also consistent with the statistics from the end of the 2022-2023 season, where Scheffler again led the tour for greens-in-regulation at a rate of 74.3%, as he was eclipsed on that occasion by 9 LPGA players.
Olivia Cowan topped the standings with 76.4%, followed closely by Atthaya Thitikul and Minjee Lee at 75.6% and 75.4% respectively.
Some may argue that PGA Tour courses are typically longer, making it more challenging for men to consistently reach the greens in regulation, but distances are relative between genders.
On average men are stronger and can hit greater distances, with over 50 players on the PGA Tour averaging 300 plus yards off the tee, whereas a minimal number of the longest drivers on the LPGA Tour consistently average around 280 yards.
Lexi Thompson, renowned for her power and as one of the longest hitters in the women’s game, currently maintains an 80.60% greens in regulation rate for the 2024 season. She also displayed her accuracy alongside men during the second round of the 2023 PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open, hitting 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing with a creditable 2-under 69 for an even-par tournament total.
All in all, these statistics underscore that while female pros may not match men in raw power, they make up for in accuracy from tee to green.
Top 10 LPGA Players - Greens In Regulation 2024
- Rose Zhang - 81.9%
- So Mi Lee - 81.9%
- Jeongeun Lee5 - 80.6%
- Lexi Thompson - 80.6%
- Nelly Korda - 80.6%
- Jenny Coleman - 80.6%
- Minami Katsu - 80.6%
- Meghan Khang - 79.9%
- Haeran Ryu - 78.1%
- Nataliya Guseva - 77.8%
Top 10 PGA Tour Players - Greens In Regulation 2024
- Scottie Scheffler - 77.8%
- Victor Perez - 76.04%
- Will Gordon - 75.69%
- Billy Horschel - 75.69%
- Keith Mitchell - 75.33%
- Tom Whitney - 75.00%
- Corey Conners - 74.91%
- Jhonattan Vegas - 74.07%
- Alex Noren - 73.98%
- Vincent Norman - 73.89%
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
