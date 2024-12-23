Quiz! Can You Name The 13 Golfers Who Made The Cut In All Four Men's Majors in 2024?
Two of them won Majors; one did not ever finish inside the top 25 and another's average finishing position was 48th – can you name them and the other nine?
This golf quiz gets you to wrack your memory as to who are the 13 men who made the cut in all of the four Majors in 2024. Or simply just to have a guess as to who they might be!
Each Major is run by a different organisation and each determines its own rules for its competition. But each has a cut after 36 holes whereby only those on the upper reaches on the leaderboard go on to play the third and fourth rounds.
At the Masters, which had a field of 92, it was the top 50 players and ties who went on to play the third and fourth rounds. All the other Majors had fields of 156 and at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship the cut line was the top 70 and ties; at the US Open it was the top 60 and ties.
The thirteen who made all four cuts had varying successes in the final reckoning. For example, one of them did not finish outside of the top eight in any of the Majors; another one of them, and the sole LIV golfer among the 13, did not finish inside the top 25 in any of them. Another pro’s average finishing position was 48th.
More golf quizzes:
- Every LIV Team
- Most Wins At The Masters
- Every Male World No.1 Golfer From Europe
- Every Every PGA Tour Regular Season Winner Of 2024
- The 10 US States With The Most Golf Courses
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
'I Grew Up Missing Every Green On The Planet... So It Became A Necessity To Become Good At Chipping' – 5 Expert Short Game Tips From The 2018 Masters Champion
Patrick Reed is renowned for being one of the best short game players of his era, with his silky touch around the green helping him to win a first Green Jacket
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
How Far Does The Average PGA Tour Player Hit His 4-Iron?
The trusty 4-iron can be a PGA Tour player's secret weapon when playing a second shot into a par-5 or pin-seeking on a long par-3, but how far do they hit it?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Quiz! How Much Do You Know About Ben Hogan?
Ben Hogan was one of the greatest golfers in the history of the game. He was a brilliant swinger of the club and is an icon of the sport. How much do you know about him? Test yourself here…
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Name Every Men's Major Winner Whose First Name Begins With 'T'
There are eighteen of them – how many can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Male World No.1 Golfer From Europe?
Since the Official World Golf Ranking was launched in 1986, ten European golfers have been named World No.1 – can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Golf In The Roaring 20s – How Much Do You Know About Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones?
Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones were the standout star golfers of the 1920s. How much do you know about their golfing careers? Test yourself with this quiz
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every American Golfer To Win The Open Championship?
In 152 instalments of The Open Championship, 47 have been won by players from the USA and there have been 32 American champions. Can you name them?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Name The 10 US States With The Most Golf Courses
Two-fifths of the world's courses are in the USA, and half of these are concentrated in 10 states. Can you name these 10 states?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Well Do You Know Jack Nicklaus?
Only one man has had won more Major wins than Tiger Woods, and that is Jack Nicklaus. How well do you know the career of this 18-times Major winner from Ohio?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
LIV Golf Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Team Golf Tour?
The LIV Golf League was established in 2022 and plenty has happened already, so it's easy to forget something - see what you can remember with this quiz...
By Jonny Leighfield Published