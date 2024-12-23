Quiz! Can You Name The 13 Golfers Who Made The Cut In All Four Men's Majors in 2024?

This golf quiz gets you to wrack your memory as to who are the 13 men who made the cut in all of the four Majors in 2024. Or simply just to have a guess as to who they might be!

Each Major is run by a different organisation and each determines its own rules for its competition. But each has a cut after 36 holes whereby only those on the upper reaches on the leaderboard go on to play the third and fourth rounds.

At the Masters, which had a field of 92, it was the top 50 players and ties who went on to play the third and fourth rounds. All the other Majors had fields of 156 and at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship the cut line was the top 70 and ties; at the US Open it was the top 60 and ties.

The thirteen who made all four cuts had varying successes in the final reckoning. For example, one of them did not finish outside of the top eight in any of the Majors; another one of them, and the sole LIV golfer among the 13, did not finish inside the top 25 in any of them. Another pro’s average finishing position was 48th.

