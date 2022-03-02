Best Indoor Golf Venues UK

You’re never too far away from a golf course in the UK, but what do you do when it’s dark, or if the weather is so bad that nowhere is open? As well the driving range – and some of the more modern facilities are fantastic – there are plenty of other options where you can enjoy the game under a roof.

Indoor golf venues are on the rise, and they are not just a good place to keep your game sharp when courses are shut. True, many are actually top-class practice facilities, but others, with music playing, entertainment and bars, offer a very different experience.

When talking about indoor golf, this is the sort of buzzing venue that immediately comes to mind. You can play a world famous golf course on a simulator, or maybe a round of crazy golf with your work colleagues, with a drink in your hand and some tunes on in the background.

Being a more relaxed and informal environment than a traditional golf club, such venues are popular with those who don’t play regularly, and they offer a different way of experiencing the sport. It can only be good for the game, with more people getting the try golf in a different format.

So, where are the best indoor golf venues in the UK, and what do they offer?

PITCH LONDON

(Image credit: Pitch London)

Pitch Golf London, which is just a five-minute walk from Liverpool Street tube station, has it all – premium bays with the latest technology, the luxury bar, and plenty of mouth-watering dishes that allow you to drink, dine and play at the same time.

It’s easy to see why work parties flock here in great numbers, for it’s perfect for social events. The Pitch Clubhouse can cater for large corporate events, and the numerous multiplayer options means everyone can get involved and enjoy the various games.

The top floor Mezzanine is a great spot to enjoy a bite to eat – a burger, pizza, or some Mediterranean cuisine – from where you can watch the action, be it your friends playing golf, or live sport on the big screen.

Everyone can enjoy the game here, but if you are a serious golfer, you also have access to the latest technology to help you get the most out of your practice. Swing Catalyst, FSX Software, GC2 Smart Camera System, Sam Putt Lab… a Tour pro would be happy enough working on their game here.

It has a golf club feel about it, and with four different tiers of membership, you can be part of it. There are also a number of PGA professionals on hand to offer teaching, and no matter level you’re at, you’re made to feel welcome.

A new Pitch London venue is on the way, too. Soon you'll be able to tee it up in the heart of Soho. It promises to be a fantastic facility, so keep your eyes peeled for that one...

Tee Box London

(Image credit: Tee Box London)

The hours can be long if your work in the City – you get up in the dark and come home in the dark, which is no good if you’re a golfer. Thankfully, Tee Box London, which is less than a minute’s walk from St Paul’s Cathedral, gives golfers something to look forward to after a gruelling day in the office.

Each bay is powered by TrackMan 4, a serious piece of kit that is used by many of the world’s best players. It means you can practice like a Tour pro, whilst a team of PGA professionals is always on hand to help you improve.

Members and visitors are also able to practise putting on a 16ft indoor putting green, fully equipped with the state of the art SAM Putt Lab. The wireless SAM Putt Lab, measures up to 50 different putter and ball parameters. So, when you do eventually escape the ‘Big Smoke’ to get out for a round, your game should be pretty sharp in all areas.

Tee Box London will also be launching an additional site near Liverpool Street in the not-too-distant future. Be sure to keep an eye on Tee Box London for further details.

Kings Golf Studio, East Grinstead, West Sussex

(Image credit: Kings Golf Studio)

We recently paid a visit to the UK’s largest indoor golf facility, which has nine indoor simulator bays, all kitted out with TrackMan launch monitors. Although it might sound like a venue exclusively aimed at serious golfers, there is also a bar, pool tables, a cinema room and 17 big screens that show live sport.

If you are a serious golfer, it’s hard not to be impressed with the simulator experience. There are loads of pre-loaded golf courses to choose from. We played the front nine at Royal Birkdale, which was super fun, but you can also head to the range and use the data to gain an insight into your game.

Elsewhere, there is an Elite Performance Room, which includes technology such as Swing Catalyst, Gears 3D and TrackMan 4. Custom fitting is also carried out here, and you can find out more about how that works on the Kings Golf Studio website.

Club Fourteen, Surbiton, Greater London

(Image credit: Club Fourteen)

Club Fourteen is an indoor golf studio that caters for all standards of player. The facilities are superb, and no matter what your level, you’re guaranteed an enjoyable experience from the moment you step through the door.

If you join as a member, you’re able to take full advantage of the latest GCQuad launch monitor from Foresight Sports, and work on your game all-year round. Membership also entitles you to get two 45-minute complimentary lessons with a head professional, plus you get full use of the studio for two hours each week.

The venue is also used by PGA professional, Andy Little, who founded Little Golfers in 2008. So, as well as being a popular place to practice for serious golfers, its golf simulators are great fun for junior golfers, which means Club Fourteen is also well equipped to host epic junior birthday parties.

Urban Golf, London

Urban Golf opened in 2004, and it’s London’s original golf simulator venue. Located in Farringdon, it has 11 aboutGolf simulators, which offer an accurate and authentic indoor golf experience.

It’s not all about the simulators and the 60 plus championship golf courses on offer. At Urban Golf, as well as tackling the likes of the world-famous Sawgrass, you can enjoy beer ping pong, darts, sample a craft beer or two, and enjoy some delicious food.

If you enjoy playing in complete silence, this is not the place for you, because the atmosphere is a little lively, especially when the live DJ is on. Looking for somewhere to celebrate a special occasion? The private room, called ‘The Bunker’, has a large curved screen and premium balls and clubs. It’s all set-up for a bit of fun, of course, but the competition is bound to get serious when someone asks to book the room with the ‘proper’ gear’.

inPlay Golf, Bristol

(Image credit: inPlay Golf )

Whether you’re a serious golfer or a complete novice, inPlay Golf, which is a short walk from Bristol city centre, provides a relaxed and informal environment to work on your game.

Two of the five simulators are three-sided surround screen and housed in their own private area. With the choice of 196 courses from around the world, you’re sure to keep on coming back to teach a few big names off your list, such as Pebble Beach and Sawgrass.

Using state of the art software technology and slow motion video cameras, inPlay Golf’s PGA professionals have all the tools at their disposal to help golfers of all abilities. In addition, the facility provides a thorough custom fitting process.

There’s no shortage of excellent golf courses in this part of the country, and if you don’t like the idea of calling it a day when the sun sets, you can always head into town for a game. There’s a licensed bar, too, which makes it a popular venue with groups and perfect for work parties.

Junkyard Golf, Various Locations

Junkyard Golf is popping up at various locations across the UK. Its ‘Pablo’, ‘Gary’ and ‘Bozo’ courses can be found in Manchester, London, Leeds, Liverpool and Newcastle. We’re talking crazy golf here, and it doesn’t try to be anything else.

And it really is crazy – not some tired seaside venue that hasn’t been remodelled since the 1980s. These three courses are not easy to negotiate, especially if you’ve had a ‘Cider Woods’ too many – yes, the Oxford venue really does serve this! It’s great fun, not overly expensive, and a good place to start the night, or enjoy a few hours doing something different with a crowd of people.

Eagles Indoor Golf, Gloucester

(Image credit: Eagles Indoor Golf)

Everyone would like to play Augusta National, right? Well, it’s on the list at Eagles Indoor Golf, along with over 100,000 other courses from around the world. Nothing beats being outdoors, of course, but the real-world golfing experience you get at Eagles Indoor Golf is hard to beat – it’s the next best thing to being out on the fairways.

Of course, playing indoors does have its advantages. You can play a whole host of famous courses come rain or shine, and sit back between shots with a drink in the Eagles Lounge.

You can also book a 60-minute ‘Gap Analysis’ session, during which you can talk ball speeds, smash factor and swings paths with an expert, which may help take your game to the next level.

The Golf Lounge, Glasgow

With over 50 world famous courses to choose from, including the likes of Harbour Town Golf Links, Pinehurst and Valderrama, The Golf Lounge on West George Street in Glasgow city centre is a golfer’s paradise.

Each simulator booth is kitted out with a variety of surfaces, so no matter what shot you play, it feels remarkably like the ‘real’ thing. That realistic experience is further boosted with terrific sound systems. If you’re dialled in, the crowd noise will make you feel like a pro.

It’s easy to spend a whole afternoon or two here, especially when you don’t need to leave for a bite to eat – just grab a pulled pork sandwich or a homemade burger before teeing off on the Old Course. And if the historic links beats you, there’s always the pool table. Popular with groups, it also has its own boardroom. There are certainly worse places to talk business.

Puttstars, Various Locations

Currently, there are four Puttstars locations: Leeds, Harrow, York, and Rochdale. Not every indoor golf facility is designed for the serious golfer or groups on a night out. Not that we’re suggesting putting is easy, but Puttstars, as the name would suggest, focuses on the one part of the game that everyone should feel they have a chance with. This is mini golf aimed at families and friends.

There are three 9-hole courses: Zig Zag, Slingshot and Pin Ball. With tablets on every hole, it’s easy to keep track of your score. You’re always in with a chance of the win, because you can play your joker for extra points.

With putters, balls, food and amusements all provided, just turn up and you’ll be well looked after. It’s a great place to get a taste of the game and, who knows, maybe you’ll leave with the golf bug.