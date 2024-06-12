My Golf Matters: The Indoor Golf Venue Serious About Improving Your Game

Indoor golf facilities are nothing new but you’ll be hard pushed in finding one that’s as dedicated to improving your game while offering a premium members experience as My Golf Matters. Situated in Wokingham, Berkshire and just a short drive from some of the best golf courses in the country, such as Sunningdale, Wentworth and The Berkshire, Matt Edwards opened My Golf Matters in 2020 in order to offer golfers of all abilities the chance to get better using industry leading technology while in a relaxed, modern environment.

The members lounge is the perfect place to work or chat about golf (Image credit: Future)

In order to offer the best service and use of the facility, My Golf Matters works on a membership basis and therefore does not take one-time bookings. There are multiple different membership plans available which includes five, 60 minute sessions in one of the 5 members bays every month, using Trackman 4 launch monitors. Not only does each bay feature some of the best launch monitor technology, there are three cameras fitted on the walls of each bay to give you immediate feedback of each swing from different angles alongside the data presented by the Trackman.

You can practice or play simulator golf at My Golf Matters via a Trackman 4 launch monitor (Image credit: Future)

During your time on the Trackman, you can access different settings, such as a driving range where you can pick different targets or the really cool feature of simulator golf, where you have access to over 350 courses across the world. If you want to bring friends along to step up the competition within your practice sessions, this is not an issue and will just require a £15 payment on arrival. As for member bookings, these are done via an app where you can easily see availability for time slots and can book your practice slot within a matter of seconds.

The mechanical putting green allows you to practice breaking putts indoors (Image credit: Future)

If it’s not your swing that you’re worried about and it’s a couple of 3-putts a round that lets you down, then you’ll love the state of the art putting studio at My Golf Matters. This artificial green is mechanically adjustable and allows you to replicate different breaking putts you’re likely to find on the course. This amazing piece of kit alongside the knowledge of the experienced coaches is the perfect way to bulletproof your putting even when the weather is less favorable outside.

You can go through a PXG custom fitting at My Golf Matters (Image credit: Future)

For those who really want to maximize their golfing ability, there is the option of both custom fittings and golf based gym training. The team can fit you into any of the latest PXG product and have many different head and shaft models to ensure you get the perfect build for your game. As for the gym area, sessions with physio, David Fox, can be booked to unlock your body’s true potential, helping ease the stiff back you’ve been nursing or understanding what your body needs to do in order to hit the ball further.

The gym gives you a chance to better your body for golf (Image credit: Future)

The modern aesthetic, alongside the friendly and always smiling staff is what really makes My Golf Matters. Members are greeted by the staff (including the lovable clubhouse dog Alfie) with complimentary tee or coffee on arrival and there is a stocked fridge full of other refreshments that you can enjoy while chatting golf in the members lounge. The team host weekly challenges for members, such as Nearest The Pin and Longest Drive and couldn’t be more welcoming.

My Golf Matters reception (Image credit: Future)

My Golf Matters is golfing heaven, with almost everything you could wish for in order to improve your game. If you’re in the Berkshire, Surrey, Hampshire area, make sure to get in contact with the team via their website and see how they can help improve your game.