My Golf Matters: The Indoor Golf Venue Serious About Improving Your Game
Sam De’Ath explores exactly what makes My Golf Matters the perfect high-tech golf coaching facility
Indoor golf facilities are nothing new but you’ll be hard pushed in finding one that’s as dedicated to improving your game while offering a premium members experience as My Golf Matters. Situated in Wokingham, Berkshire and just a short drive from some of the best golf courses in the country, such as Sunningdale, Wentworth and The Berkshire, Matt Edwards opened My Golf Matters in 2020 in order to offer golfers of all abilities the chance to get better using industry leading technology while in a relaxed, modern environment.
In order to offer the best service and use of the facility, My Golf Matters works on a membership basis and therefore does not take one-time bookings. There are multiple different membership plans available which includes five, 60 minute sessions in one of the 5 members bays every month, using Trackman 4 launch monitors. Not only does each bay feature some of the best launch monitor technology, there are three cameras fitted on the walls of each bay to give you immediate feedback of each swing from different angles alongside the data presented by the Trackman.
During your time on the Trackman, you can access different settings, such as a driving range where you can pick different targets or the really cool feature of simulator golf, where you have access to over 350 courses across the world. If you want to bring friends along to step up the competition within your practice sessions, this is not an issue and will just require a £15 payment on arrival. As for member bookings, these are done via an app where you can easily see availability for time slots and can book your practice slot within a matter of seconds.
If it’s not your swing that you’re worried about and it’s a couple of 3-putts a round that lets you down, then you’ll love the state of the art putting studio at My Golf Matters. This artificial green is mechanically adjustable and allows you to replicate different breaking putts you’re likely to find on the course. This amazing piece of kit alongside the knowledge of the experienced coaches is the perfect way to bulletproof your putting even when the weather is less favorable outside.
For those who really want to maximize their golfing ability, there is the option of both custom fittings and golf based gym training. The team can fit you into any of the latest PXG product and have many different head and shaft models to ensure you get the perfect build for your game. As for the gym area, sessions with physio, David Fox, can be booked to unlock your body’s true potential, helping ease the stiff back you’ve been nursing or understanding what your body needs to do in order to hit the ball further.
The modern aesthetic, alongside the friendly and always smiling staff is what really makes My Golf Matters. Members are greeted by the staff (including the lovable clubhouse dog Alfie) with complimentary tee or coffee on arrival and there is a stocked fridge full of other refreshments that you can enjoy while chatting golf in the members lounge. The team host weekly challenges for members, such as Nearest The Pin and Longest Drive and couldn’t be more welcoming.
My Golf Matters is golfing heaven, with almost everything you could wish for in order to improve your game. If you’re in the Berkshire, Surrey, Hampshire area, make sure to get in contact with the team via their website and see how they can help improve your game.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
-
The Stitch Golf SL2 Gen 2 May Be The Perfect Golf Bag. Here’s Why...
We explain the many reasons why the Stitch Golf SL2 Gen 2 golf bag came up trumps in our 2024 Editor's Choice Awards
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
8 Quotes That Suggest the 2024 US Open Is Going To Be Treacherous
The US Open promises to be a typically grueling contest for the 156 players in the field, and that is not lost on some of its biggest stars
By Mike Hall Published