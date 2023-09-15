Mickelson 2000 vs 2023: Which Version Of Lefty Hits It Further?
Phil Mickelson's ability to find some extra yards in the latter half of his career has been fundamental to his longevity
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In 2000 only one player, John Daly, averaged over 300 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour. In a tie for third place was Phil Mickelson and Davis Love III on 288.7.
It's worth remembering that Mickelson played Yonex clubs for the first eight years of his professional career, a period from 1992-2000 when he would win 17 times. At the 2000 US Open Mickelson, who would turn 30 that week, asked the then head of Titleist, Wally Uihlein, what new equipment they had coming out?
Uihlein told him of a 'Laboratory Test Ball' and that would become the game-changing Pro V1. The left-hander would then sign with Titleist – he helped design and develop the 731PM irons to offer left-handed players a more traditional blade iron choice – and he was a huge advocate of the Pro V1.
He would hype it as the biggest thing in equipment since steel shafts replaced hickory and, Phil being Phil, he even suggested that positioning the seam and the clubface could produce extra yards. In the 2003 season he was up to third on the driving distance stats with an average tee shot of 306 yards.
In 2004 he would win his first Major when he landed the Masters but he and Titleist would part ways just nine days before the Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills as he signed up with Callaway.
Mickelson's low point for driving distance came in 2013, the year he won The Open at Muirfield, when he was averaging 287 yards off the tee. For a player who was always in the upper echelons of the driving stats he was now at 93rd and edging towards his mid 40s.
By the 2017 season, at the age of 47, he was back inside the top 20 and back at 306 yards. By now Mickelson's body shape was noticeably changing. He would prioritise large periods of his training to increasing his speed – he averaged 119.5 mph with his driver at 39 and 120 mph at 48.
In May 2021 he would become the oldest Major champion when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. His routine now involved a healthier diet and more exercise, an emphasis on coffee, pulsed electromagnetic-field therapy for pain management, intermittent fasting to combat lethargy, neurological breathing techniques for improved focus and meditation.
Equipment wise he would go from a 45-inch driver to a 46-inch model. Before his Tour Champions debut he asked Callaway to make him a 47.5-inch driver and, from there, the manufacturers also worked on finding Mickelson find the perfect launch and spin for optimum distance.
This year, on LIV Golf and at the age of 53, he averages 299.6 yards off the tee. For some sort of reference only two players on the PGA Tour Champions, Robert Karlsson and Tim O'Neal, averaged over the golden figure of 300 yards this year.
For a good insight into Mickelson's emphasis on length he said this when playing on the PGA Tour Champions having been asked about finishing 81st for driving accuracy and still finishing first.
“So, I look at longest, like I try to hit it the farthest out here, and I was No. 1 in driving distance. “That’s the way I look at it. If you want to look at stuff that’s irrelevant, have a look at it. What I’m looking at is distance. I want to hit it — I want to fly it 305 and try to — because I’m a really good wedge player, so if I get wedges in my hand, I’m going to be tough to beat.”
Phil Mickelson’s Driving Distance Through The Years
- 2000: 288.7 yards (3rd)
- 2001: 293.9 yards (6th)
- 2002: 288.8 yards (25th)
- 2003: 306.0 yards (3rd)
- 2004: 295.4 yards (30th)
- 2005: 300.0 yards (26th)
- 2006: 300.7 yards (17th)
- 2007: 298.1 yards (29th)
- 2008: 295.7 yards (35th)
- 2009: 300.1 yards (13th)
- 2010: 299.1 yards (13th)
- 2011 299.8 yards (22nd)
- 2012: 294.4 yards (53rd)
- 2013: 287.9 yards (93rd)
- 2014: 292.4 yards (70th)
- 2015: 300.5 yards (22nd)
- 2016: 294.8 yards (56th)
- 2017: 293.5 yards (89th)
- 2018: 300.3 yards (57th)
- 2019: 306.3 yards (19th)
- 2020: 301.5 yards (59th)
- 2021: 301.8 yards (54th)
- 2023: 299.6 (28th in LIV Golf League)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
-
-
How To Get The USA Ryder Cup Cricket Sweater
We take a look at how you can get the Cricket Sweater that is being worn by a number of US players at the Ryder Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Was At 'Breaking Point' - Herbert Shoots 63 On Return From Seven-Week 'Mental Reset'
Lucas Herbert says golf had made him a "bitter and spiteful person" as he returned from a seven-week break to shoot 63 at the Fortinet Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
Pathway To Golfing Stardom? Inside The PING Junior Solheim Cup
We examine the evidence supporting the PING Junior Solheim Cup as a ground for cultivating success
By Alison Root Published
-
Who Has Won The Most Solheim Cups?
We take a look at the Solheim Cup scoreline over the years
By Carly Frost Published
-
Meet All 24 Players Teeing It Up At The 2023 Solheim Cup This Month At Finca Cortesin
A closer look at all 24 players competing at this year's contest between Europe and USA at Finca Cortesin in Spain
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Are The Solheim Cup Captains 2023?
We take a look at the Solheim Cup captains and their vice captains ahead of the 2023 match
By Alison Root Published
-
Which Course Hosted The First Solheim Cup?
The biennial contest was first played in 1990, and it was won by Kathy Whitworth's American side
By Michael Weston Published
-
What Handicap Are LPGA Tour Players?
Do professional golfers ever keep a handicap and, if so, what do they play off?
By Michael Weston Published
-
Will The AIG Women's Open Get The Spotlight It Deserves?
As players tee up for the final Major of the year, the AIG Women's Open presents a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge and showcase women's golf
By Alison Root Published
-
Do Players Get Paid For Playing In The Solheim Cup?
The 18th edition of the women's team event between Europe and USA will take place in Andalucia, Spain
By Ben Fleming Published