How Robot Mowers Are Transforming Golf Courses

First appearing on our golf courses more than a decade ago, the sight of a grass mower quietly and independently going about its business was initially a real eye-opener. Nowadays, you see them regularly and barely blink an eye. As the number of mowers increases and their capabilities improve, so the impact on the way courses are presented is being seen. But what is really going on behind the scenes and is their increased presence good or bad for the game?

To help find some of the answers, we spoke to Andrew Lees at Husqvarna, a major manufacturer of professional robotic mowers. Somewhere in the region of 150 golf clubs in the UK and Ireland are currently using the company’s mowers as part of their course maintenance operations. Here, he talks through why the sight of robot mowers is increasingly common and how they help greenkeepers improve the conditions golfers are enjoying.

Why are so many clubs investing in robotic mowers?

The first answer is that robotic mowers change how and when turf maintenance can take place. Because they operate autonomously, they are not limited by staffing hours or daylight, and this allows courses to mow overnight or between periods of play. This in turn reduces early-morning pressure on greenkeeping teams and allows surfaces to be prepared without disrupting golfers.

The ability of such machines to cut little and often is a key distinction. Instead of removing large volumes of grass in a single pass, robotic mowers maintain turf incrementally. This supports healthier growth and encourages denser swards, leading to more consistent playing conditions.

Precision is another real advantage. GPS-guided systems allow robotic mowers to maintain fairway edges, semi-rough transitions and architectural lines to within a few centimetres. Over the course of a season, this helps preserve the original design of a course far more consistently than manual mowing, where small variations can gradually but significantly alter playing areas.

The machines are also significantly lighter than traditional ride-on equipment, enabling operation in wetter conditions and potentially reducing compaction. This allows courses to mow earlier in the season and later into the year, extending playable windows without damaging the turf.

Robot mowers free up greenkeepers for more creative and interesting work (Image credit: Husqvarna)

One of the most significant golfer benefits is the extension of the playing season.

What are the benefits to individual, club golfers?

The most noticeable benefit is the improvement in playing surfaces. More frequent mowing can lead to greater consistency, improved presentation and healthier turf throughout the season.

As mentioned, then because robotic mowers are quiet and compact, they cause far less disruption during play. Overnight mowing also reduces the need for early-morning course closures or rushed preparation before tee times.



One of the most significant golfer benefits is the extension of the playing season. Courses that previously struggled to maintain fairways during early spring or prolonged wet weather are now often able to remain open and playable for longer, delivering better value to members. There is also plenty of anecdotal feedback suggesting improved ball presentation and more consistent lies, linked to the way turf responds to frequent, light cutting.

What are the positive environmental impacts?

Well, from both a manufacturing and operational perspective, robotic mowers represent a lower-impact approach to turf maintenance. Husqvarna’s professional robotic mowers are designed and engineered in Europe and manufactured in the UK at a facility powered by renewable electricity, with zero waste to landfill.

The mowers operate on electricity and can be powered by renewable energy, producing zero direct emissions. Energy consumption is significantly lower than that of conventional fossil-fuel machinery, and this helps courses reduce their overall carbon footprint.

Low noise levels are another important factor, which is one that most golfers will greatly appreciate. Robotic mowers can operate at night or during play without disturbing golfers, nearby residents or wildlife, and this again reduces the need for concentrated maintenance windows.

What are the key benefits to golf clubs and their greenkeeping teams?

The most immediate benefit is time. Robotic mowers take on repetitive mowing tasks, allowing skilled staff to focus on areas that require expertise and judgement, such as greens, bunkers, tees and detailed presentation work.

Operationally, robotic mowers are managed digitally via apps and desktop platforms. This allows multiple team members to monitor machine activity, adjust cut heights, change work areas and respond quickly to weather events by adjusting schedules or parking machines remotely.

Robot mowers can be controlled remotely (Image credit: Husqvarna)

How is AI changing the capability of robot mowers?

This year Hursqvarna has launched an AI-powered vision technology accessory for some of our models. It provides AI assisted object avoidance giving more machine uptime and enhanced safety for both humans and wildlife. The solution also works at night using Infra-Red lighting. This is just a first step and I expect to see a greater use of AI as and when we launch new solutions to the market.