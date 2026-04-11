Shane Lowry Adds To Incredible Hole-In-One Collection With Masters Ace

The third round of The Masters at Augusta National is proving to be a thrilling affair, with leader Rory McIlroy facing early pressure from the likes of Sam Burns and Patrick Reed in his bid for back-to-back titles.

Another player well in the mix is Shane Lowry, and he did his chances no harm at all with a hole-in-one at the sixth.

Lowry's tee shot at the par-3 looked promising from the start, and from the moment the ball fell out of the sky and landed just a few feet in front of the cup, there was only one destination.

Naturally, its completion was met with euphoria, and no more so than from the man himself.

Lowry embarked on fist-pumping celebrations reminiscent of another unforgettable moment in his career, when he holed the putt that guaranteed Team Europe retained the Ryder Cup last September.

Watch: Shane Lowry's Masters Hole-In-One

Needing one stroke on No. 6, Shane Lowry cards an ace. #themasters pic.twitter.com/SAr9uy2KBsApril 11, 2026

The 39-year-old is in the hunt for his first Green Jacket, with his best Augusta National performance to date coming with a T3 in 2022.

The ace moved the 2019 Open champion to second, four behind leader Rory McIlroy on eight under.

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Lowry is certainly no stranger to aces, and at iconic venues, too. In 2025, he made a hole-in-one at the seventh at Pebble Beach to add to previous aces at the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass in 2022 and another at Augusta National, on that occasion the 16th, back in 2016.

As if to prove it's not just bucket list courses where Lowry collects his aces, he also made one just a week ago at the Valero Texas Open!

Lowry's latest hole-in-one is just the seventh at Augusta National's sixth in Masters history after Leland Gibson and Billy Joe Patton in 1954, Charles Coody in 1972, Chris DiMarco in 2004, Jamie Donaldson in 2013 and Corey Conners in 2021 the other players to achieve it.

Thanks to his magical moment, Lowry will be awarded a large crystal bowl as a prize. However, he would surely trade that if it ends up being decisive in securing something even more precious - his first Green Jacket.