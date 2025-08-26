Is Your Golf Club Overlooking The Most Strategic Way To Retain Members And Attract New Players?
Introducing forward tees keeps members playing longer and attracts a whole new generation of golfers
Like it or loathe it, the new World Handicap System has been the trigger of major change to our sport. One of the essential elements of its introduction was the need to measure every golf course in the UK and give it a slope rating.
As a consequence, many golf courses saw this as an opportunity to re-think tee positions, adjust or add extra tees, as inevitably, once measured the likelihood would be that new tee markers, scorecards and so on would be produced at significant cost to the club.
During the off season last winter my home course, Parkstone Golf Club in Dorset took the opportunity to introduce new forward tees. The new 50 tee has been a resounding success. My 11-year-old son Hogan has played golf from them throughout the school summer holidays. Instead of coloured markers we now have numbered tee blocks based on the length of playing the course from the number - 50 representing 5,000 years, 56 representing 5,600 yards and so on.
This was a decision taken after careful consultation of the members. It was triggered by a trend the club was starting to see that older members were leaving to join elsewhere. In fact when a small group of long-time female members left as a collective of friends to a shorter, flatter course it left a noticeable void in the vibrant section, both socially and in their subs. So discussions began.
How could the club avoid losing long-term members in the future? We are not the only club that has taken this measure. Open Championship venue Royal Birkdale has also introduced a new front tee, the main priority being to be a family-orientated course. A decision taken to help retain older players, entice younger ones, as well as make the course more enjoyable for women.
Other courses like Bigbury Golf Club in Devon are in the consultation process with their members who are trying to convince the head green keeper that it needs to happen. The list is long.
As a nation we have an aging demographic. Medical care is better than ever before. We are living longer, but with age comes a loss of distance. No matter how fit and healthy you stay in your latter years you’ll undoubtedly lose the clubhead speed, power and distance you had in your youth.
Carries over trouble that you used to make suddenly become impossibly long. The course becomes overwhelming. The introduction of forward tees solves the problem. It brings joy back to the game for many ladies, seniors and juniors who were no longer catered for by the challenge.
As an entry point to the game, the yardage from the forward tees is spot on. They are a vital stepping stone, a starter tee that is friendly and fair. On the majority of the harder holes they eliminate the impossible long carries over rough. They give golfers the chance to score and compete on a level playing field with the longer hitters, fairly.
I had the fortune to interview Sir Nick Faldo several times during my role as an instruction editor on a golf magazine, he was always insightful in offering tips for the “average” club golfer. Sir Nick is a firm believer that golf courses should be designed with skill, not strength, in mind. For shorter hitters, not just for bombers of the ball, because golf, he says, is a game of skill.
It shouldn’t be all about driving as far as possible to eliminate the trouble. That’s no fun and not how the game was supposed to be played. To preserve the history and heritage of our great sport we should all embrace this.
Forward-tees are forward-thinking. They future proof courses for the older generation and give an important entry-level challenge for beginners. They also allow golf to be played fairly by all, handicaps adjusted accordingly. As far as I’m concerned every course should have them
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy. Over the years she has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world, ranking Sea Island, Georgia, USA, among her favourite golf resorts. Carly's aptly-named son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
