8 Things I Can Now Do In Golf That I Couldn't 25 Years Ago...

In life in general, laws, regulations and rules often change with the passage of time and while some folks of my age might typically view any change with suspicion and mistrust, with the passage of time we can see that change is often – though not always – for the better. And if not for the better, then almost, if not completely, inevitable.

Golf is no different and, in a sport that has traditionally bound itself in a few very awkward knots when it comes to rules and regulations, nearly every change provokes a vociferous reaction and sometimes even outrage.

But much needed to change, and has changed, in golf over the past 25 years, so here I highlight eight things that you and I are now allowed to do that would have been either unheard of or a complete no-no even as recently as the turn of the century...

Wearing trainer-style golf shoes

Wearing trainers not that many years ago would have got you thrown off the course and turfed out of the clubhouse at many traditional golf clubs. Nowadays, the best trainer-style golf shoes probably outnumber more traditional styles.

Trainer-style golf shoes are now commonplace and perfectly acceptable (Image credit: Future)

In some ways, the clothing and shoe brands have forced golf’s hand and, with many golf shoes progressively becoming more and more trainer-like, the sport was fighting a losing and largely unnecessary battle on this front.

Now, very few, if any, hold out against trainer-style golf shoes and many clubs also now allow trainers in the clubhouse.

Wearing short socks with shorts

Many clubs had already moved away from long socks with shorts, though some such clubs do still exist, as I wrote about recently with reference to Baden Powell.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even the shortest of socks are now allowed at most golf clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

But by and large, even very traditional clubs have relented and allowed the wearing of short sports socks and, in many cases, those virtually invisible shoe liners when wearing shorts.

Wearing hoodies

Once the preserve of the shopping centre youth, the hoodie has now also transitioned from the streets to the fairways, with many a tour pro donning the best golf hoodies as nearly all the top brands introduce them into their ranges.

Few golf clubs would have allowed hoodies 25 years ago (Image credit: Future)

Even if very few golfers are ever likely to use the hood, it’s another welcome addition to a now fairly rapid relaxation of the dress code regulations that, until recently, counted against golf in many people’s views.

Playing off whichever tees I choose

Admittedly this is not yet universal, but at perhaps 50% of clubs you are usually now free to play off whichever tees you choose. Not that long ago all visitors were directed to either the yellow tees or the ‘tees of the day’ regardless of ability or skill level.

More golf clubs will now let you play off whichever tees you would like to (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

Now, many clubs have become much more open, perhaps prompted by a number of modern proprietary clubs giving you free choice. The day before writing this article I visited Hindhead Golf Club and when I asked, I was told I could play off whichever tees I wanted. With the back tees still only around 6,300 yards but giving me a couple of extra shots on my handicap, I opted for those.

Obviously clubs are hoping that no-one is going to want to try and bite off more than their golf game can realistically chew, but at least more clubs are now giving you the choice on this front, which is only right given the amount of money you are often parting with.

Scoring on an app

The days of paper and pencil scoring are certainly not over, but more of us are now using apps to score many rounds – certainly non-competition scores and events where system like Golf Genius are being used.

Scoring on an app is now commonplace, especially for non-competition rounds (Image credit: My EG)

This is in keeping with modern technological progress and a good thing in most people’s eyes. I would say that, personally, I’m only completing a handwritten scorecard about 10-20% of the time these days with many of my handicap rounds being submitted on England Golf’s MyEG app.

Enjoying equal standing as a single

Until 2004 a single player was deemed to have no standing on the course. That didn’t mean you couldn’t play alone but did mean other groups were not obliged to let you play through.

Single golfers have had equal standing on the golf course since 2004 (Image credit: Future)

Even though that was done away with 21 years ago, there are still plenty of golfers out there who are 21 years out of date! A single player now has the same standing as groups of any size and should be let through if playing quicker than you.

That said, a degree of common sense is also required here, and choosing to go out as a single when the course is rammed with fourballs is probably not the wisest thing to do. But on a quieter course, a single should be let through if faster than you as they do now have equal standing (and have done for 21 years!).

Searching for your own ball without fear

Until 2019 there was a real disincentive for a player to search for their own ball too rigorously as, if they were to tread on it and move it while searching, they would be penalised, while there would be no penalty if another player in the group were to do so.

You are no longer penalised if you move your own ball while searching for it (Image credit: Tom Miles)

From 2019, there was change for the better here under the Rules, with that penalty removed so you could search a little more earnestly for your own ball. The only stipulation now is that if you do move your own ball when searching for it, you must replace it on its original spot (estimating it if you can’t be sure) before playing.

Putting with the flagstick in on the putting green

When this change was announced from 2019 onwards you might have thought the world was coming to an end in certain golfing quarters. Six years down the line, and with some tour pros now putting with the flagstick in all the time, it’s almost as if nothing really happened.

Putting from on the green with the flagstick in is now absolutely fine (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Sometimes putts drop that might not have done otherwise; and sometimes putts that probably would have dropped hit the flagstick and pop out. But at least now you have a choice – no-one is forcing you to putt with the flagstick in if you don’t want to.

Personally, if the flagstick has one of those really thin bases and isn’t leaning towards me, I’m generally happy either way from all ranges and certainly from long range, where the reality is you very rarely hit the hole anyway!