Is This FootJoy's Most Stable Golf Shoe Ever?

Will This FootJoy's Most Stable Golf Shoe Ever?

It's an exciting year to be a golf shoe fan, especially if FootJoy is your go-to brand. After releasing the exciting Fuel shoe in January this year, we've just has the official launch of the new FootJoy Tour Alpha and the story this time is all about stability. It will hope to build on the legacy of the Tour X shoe - one of the most stable shoes of its generation - and there's a lot of technology and performance benefits to get excited about with this shoe.

The Tour Alpha is packed full of the absolute latest in footwear technology to help FootJoy create one of the most stable, best spiked golf shoes on the market. But before we can get stuck into the tech on show, I think it is worth talking about how the shoe looks. For me, it strikes a very powerful silhouette - the technology is almost visible just by glancing at the shoe. It's not one of the most subtle looking shoes out there, but it's still a classic enough style that looks like it'll be able to handle any conditions thrown at it and provide a serious locked-in feeling.

Interestingly, as well as a standard laced and BOA option, the Tour Alpha features a brand new double BOA system with a dial on the heel and on the side of the shoe. FootJoy claim this is the next level of fit and I'm excited to see how well this double BOA system works alongside the rest of the technology in the shoe - surely this will create the most locked-in feeling possible on a golf shoe? We'll have to wait and see but it's a fascinating innovation.

(Image credit: FootJoy)

At the forefront of the innovation behind the Tour Alpha is what FootJoy are calling OPS technology - standing for Optimised Performance Stabiliser. The OPS consists of three components that lock in a golfer's foot to deliver feel, traction and optimise power through the swing. The first component is the 3D moulded heel counter which provides and stiffer and lighter rear structure that provides lower achilles support, locking the golfer's heel in place during the swing. FootJoy has called this part of the shoe 'aesthetically interesting' and it might divide opinion on looks, but I have grown to enjoy the shape and look of the Tour Alpha. Secondly in the OPS technology is FTF Dual Durometer Midsole which is a soft-core midfoot piece that adds support and comfort to the foot while the firm heel centres the back of the foot for controlled balance during loading in the swing. From reading about the tech, while FootJoy has clearly focused on stability with the Tour Alpha, comfort has not been forgotten about either.

Finally, an A-Frame Support System fuses the heel counter and midsole together to create synergy between the entire OPS system. It all sounds like a very compelling package when it comes to securing a comfortable yet 'locked-in' feeling and will certainly rival the new adidas Tour360 22 when it comes to new spiked golf shoes this year. Our full review will be available on the Golf Monthly website in the coming weeks as we put this tech-packed shoe for a thorough test out on course.

(Image credit: FootJoy)

The new Tour Alpha will be available from retailers from March 18th with the laced version at £169.99, the BOA at £194.99 and the double BOA at £209.99. There are plenty of colour options too with the laced version being available in White/Grey/Lime, White/Grey/Blue or Black/Charcoal Red. For me, the Lime outsole is the best colourway and the BOA and double BOA options are only available in the White/Grey/Charcoal and White/Navy/Grey colourways respectively.