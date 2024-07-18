Is There Still Hope For Bryson DeChambeau At The Open?
Bryson DeChambeau had a challenging day at the Open Championship, but some of these interesting stats suggest it might not be over for the US Open Champion...
I think it's fair to say that Bryson DeChambeau will have hoped for a stronger start at the Open Championship this week, especially after an incredible season in the Majors so far.
The 2024 US Open Champion struggled with four bogeys and a double-bogey in his opening nine holes at Royal Troon, before steadying the ship to shoot a one-under-par back-nine.
An impressive eagle on 16 will certainly help him feel more optimistic, but is there still any hope for Bryson DeChambeau at the Open Championship? These interesting stats suggest there might be...
1. Putting Improvement Incoming
Bryson had a day to forget with the putter in his opening round, but that isn't necessarily cause for alarm. When winning the US Open last month, DeChambeau ranked 85th for Strokes Gained (SG): Putting, but managed to improve round-by-round on the greens to collect a second Major title.
At the Open in 2023, Bryson's worst round on the greens also came on the opening day - but he again saw day-by-day improvement as he acclimatised to the putting surfaces.
With the level of detail that Bryson analyses his own performance, I wouldn't be surprised if this was something he worked on prior to the second round, so expect an upturn in fortunes come Friday evening.
2. Driving Distance In The Bank
One thing DeChambeau can always depend on is his tremendous length off the tee. Despite finding himself way off the early pace at the Open, Bryson is currently one of the front-runners in driving distance, thanks in part to recording a huge 405-yard drive in tricky conditions.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
DeChambeau has ranked 1st in this category at each of the three previous Major Championships this season, and ranked 2nd at the Open last year. If the weather settles, and players start to take advantage off the tee, Bryson DeChambeau will be right at the front of the queue to cash in.
3. Ability To Bounce Back
DeChambeau is a strong character, and in my opinion a great sporting role model. He demonstrates restraint, resilience, determination and an unwavering passion to improve – and that's the biggest reason why he isn't out of this tournament yet.
Bryson recently shot a three-over-par round at the tricky Valderrama, when competing at LIV Golf Andalucia, but managed to bounce back and post a four-under-par second round to correct course.
DeChambeau also opened with a disappointing round of 74 at Royal Liverpool last year, but a second round 70 saw him safely through to the weekend. If there is anyone that can remain calm when things get tough, I would back Bryson to methodically manoeuvre his way back into this tournament.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
Bryson DeChambeau Bombs 400+ Yard Drive At Open Championship
The American's tee shot at the 18th hole measured a colossal 405 yards and was the longest tee shot on Thursday by 15 yards
By Matt Cradock Published
-
This Revealing Stat Shows What Rory McIlroy Must Improve In Major Championship Golf
Rory McIlroy got off to an inauspicious start in tough conditions at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Looking at the data, that’s perhaps not a surprise…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
This Revealing Stat Shows What Rory McIlroy Must Improve In Major Championship Golf
Rory McIlroy got off to an inauspicious start in tough conditions at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Looking at the data, that’s perhaps not a surprise…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
I'm Convinced Justin Thomas Will Win The Open
After a solid opening round, I am completely sold that Justin Thomas can win a third Major Championship title at Royal Troon. Here are three reasons why...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Why Is The Open Winner Called Champion Golfer Of The Year?
Champion Golfer of The Year is a term you will hear a lot over the course of the next few days, but where exactly did it come from and why is it used?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
This Fascinating Scorecard Trend Could Reveal What It Takes To Win The Open Championship...
After looking back through the scorecards of previous Open Championship winners, I discovered an interesting trend that could highlight the route to victory
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Why Tiger Woods And Other Past Open Champions Shouldn't Be Allowed To Play Until They're 60
With plenty of exciting talent throughout the game of golf, why are we allowing spots to be taken by players who are unlikely to contend year after year...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
How Fast Are Open Championship Host Royal Troon's Greens On The Stimpmeter?
Royal Troon is set-up to be tough, with treacherous rough and perilous bunkers, but just how fast will the greens be at the Open host venue?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Royal Troon Member Colin Montgomerie’s In-Depth Open Championship Hole-By-Hole Guide
Colin Montgomerie, a member at this year’s Open host venue, gives his take on how the pros will try to navigate the famous old links…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
‘It Blows My Mind That Rory McIlroy Is Second Favourite To Win The Open At Royal Troon’
Once again, Rory McIlroy is right up there when it comes to the betting favourites for The Open Championship at Troon. But should he really be?
By Nick Bonfield Published