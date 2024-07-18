Is There Still Hope For Bryson DeChambeau At The Open?

I think it's fair to say that Bryson DeChambeau will have hoped for a stronger start at the Open Championship this week, especially after an incredible season in the Majors so far.

The 2024 US Open Champion struggled with four bogeys and a double-bogey in his opening nine holes at Royal Troon, before steadying the ship to shoot a one-under-par back-nine.

An impressive eagle on 16 will certainly help him feel more optimistic, but is there still any hope for Bryson DeChambeau at the Open Championship? These interesting stats suggest there might be...

1. Putting Improvement Incoming

Bryson had a day to forget with the putter in his opening round, but that isn't necessarily cause for alarm. When winning the US Open last month, DeChambeau ranked 85th for Strokes Gained (SG): Putting, but managed to improve round-by-round on the greens to collect a second Major title.

At the Open in 2023, Bryson's worst round on the greens also came on the opening day - but he again saw day-by-day improvement as he acclimatised to the putting surfaces.

With the level of detail that Bryson analyses his own performance, I wouldn't be surprised if this was something he worked on prior to the second round, so expect an upturn in fortunes come Friday evening.

2. Driving Distance In The Bank

One thing DeChambeau can always depend on is his tremendous length off the tee. Despite finding himself way off the early pace at the Open, Bryson is currently one of the front-runners in driving distance, thanks in part to recording a huge 405-yard drive in tricky conditions.

DeChambeau has ranked 1st in this category at each of the three previous Major Championships this season, and ranked 2nd at the Open last year. If the weather settles, and players start to take advantage off the tee, Bryson DeChambeau will be right at the front of the queue to cash in.

3. Ability To Bounce Back

DeChambeau is a strong character, and in my opinion a great sporting role model. He demonstrates restraint, resilience, determination and an unwavering passion to improve – and that's the biggest reason why he isn't out of this tournament yet.

Bryson recently shot a three-over-par round at the tricky Valderrama, when competing at LIV Golf Andalucia, but managed to bounce back and post a four-under-par second round to correct course.

DeChambeau also opened with a disappointing round of 74 at Royal Liverpool last year, but a second round 70 saw him safely through to the weekend. If there is anyone that can remain calm when things get tough, I would back Bryson to methodically manoeuvre his way back into this tournament.