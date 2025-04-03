I'm A Golf Historian And Here's Why I Think Sandy Lyle (Not Tiger Woods) Is The Greatest Ball Striker Of All Time
Fergus Bisset writes here on the best ball-strikers in the history of the game. His pick for the best of the best might be a surprise to some.
Every era has produced players renowned for their ability to strike the golf ball just a little better than their peers. Many would view it as the standout characteristic among the true greats of the game. Those rarefied players we really remember because they could hit the ball like nobody else.
Fergus Bisset and Neil Tappin discuss the best ball strikers at more length in their podcast 18 Majors
When considering the best ball striker of all time, to start, you could do worse than consider the great triumvirate of pre and post Second World War – Byron Nelson, Sam Snead and Ben Hogan. All three were exceptional hitters of the golf ball, all employing different techniques to achieve near-perfect contact.
Nelson was metronomic. “Iron Byron” was unfeasibly consistent in his striking, producing tremendous accuracy with good power thrown in.
Then Snead, “Slammin Sam.” He was an athlete who could outhit most in his day, but he was also straight. A great rhythmical swinger and a beautiful striker of the ball.
Finally, Hogan, the master of golfing technique. Not as powerful as Snead and Nelson but extremely elegant and extremely consistent. Tiger once said that only two players have truly owned their golf swings – Ben Hogan and Moe Norman….
And Moe Norman must be another to consider. Not a Major winner but a cult hero and famously, probably, the most accurate striker of a ball in the history of the game. Those who had the privilege to see him hit just couldn’t believe how, with a seemingly odd technique, straight arms, starting from way behind the ball, he could hit it straight every single time. He only once in his entire playing career (one that included over 50 pro victories) went out of bounds.
Quiz: How well do you know Ben Hogan?
The best I’ve seen hitting though and I have to go with one of them, as I can speak from what I actually witnessed. Three of them. Firstly Tiger Woods. I remember the first shot I saw him hit in the flesh. It was the 10th tee at Carnoustie in the 1999 Open. He hit a stinger 2-iron and I was positioned right behind the tee. It was a strike like no other I’d seen before.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Annika Sorenstam – Again, maybe a bit like Moe Norman, just relentless consistency. I watched her on various driving ranges and a few different rounds where she did not miss the middle of the club. For a spell, she was infallible.
Then, Sandy Lyle. I saw him hitting on the range, again at Carnoustie but it must have been a Scottish Open earlier in the 90s. I watched spellbound as he struck shot after shot with a small persimmon 3-wood that went off like they’d been fired from a cannon. Seve once said that if everyone in the world played their best, Sandy would win and the Spaniard would come second. His ball striking, at his best was second to none. So, I’m going to stick my neck on the line and say Sandy Lyle is the best ball striker I’ve ever seen.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'I Think We All Hoped It Would Have Been A Little Further Long, And That's No Secret' - Brooks Koepka's Echoes Recent Tough Love Towards LIV Golf
The five-time Major champion said progress is being made with the PIF-backed circuit after stating it was "quite far behind" its rivals on The Joe Pomp Show
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How You Can Play St Andrews Old Course In Reverse
You can win a tee time on the 'reversed' Old Course at St Andrews next year by shooting the lowest gross score over the virtual links this April
By Elliott Heath Published