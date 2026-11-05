The hot topic on almost every amateur golfer's lips at this time of year is the changing conditions out on the course.

Here in the UK, we are heading into a period of golf that promises rain, temporary greens, preferred lies and fairway mats - but other countries around the world would perhaps take that over the hand they are dealt.

Winter golf in Canada and northern USA can be pretty brutal, with sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall causing many golfers to pack the clubs away into the garage for the off-season.

In Norway and other parts of Scandinavia, you can add the long, dark nights that shut courses down for the winter period.

So, let’s play a little game of ‘would you rather’, because… who doesn’t love that!

If I offered you the chance to play once per month in your ideal conditions, whether that be blistering sun or mild tranquility, would you take that over playing once per week at the mercy of the changeable elements?

Before I share my thoughts with you, I’d genuinely like to hear how you’d respond to that dilemma.

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Does this quandary become simpler for you based on your current geographical outlook? Is frequency more important than comfort? Drop me a line and let me know in the comments box at the bottom of this article.

Give Me Winter Golf Weekly Over Seldom Sun

While I love playing golf in the summer, especially when the evenings allow for a knock after work, I’d have to sign up for the latter.

I’m not a fair-weather golfer. In fact, I enjoy playing when the course gets a little softer. It’s a great time for high-handicappers to score well, in my opinion.

A cup of hot soup at the halfway house and a decent layering system is all the encouragement I need to get out when the clouds gather and the rain falls.

You might be thinking… does someone who has only broken 90 once in his life need any extra hurdles to overcome?

That’s a fair point, but think of the positives. The course is quieter, the ball stops almost where it lands (which is handy for my GIR percentage) and I can be more aggressive with my putts - which is exactly how I like it.

I realise that I might be a slightly strange outlier here, so I put the question to a trio of colleagues at Golf Monthly HQ, at different handicap levels, to understand where they stand on the matter…

Give me rain, wind and embedded balls over a measly 12 rounds per year! (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Neil Tappin Social Links Navigation Editor In July 2023, Neil became just the 9th editor in Golf Monthly's 112-year history. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he went on to become a feature writer interviewing many of the biggest names in the game including Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros, Rory McIlroy and Arnold Palmer. Throughout his time with the brand he has also covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade metalwood families, such as the RocketBallz! A 5-handicap golfer, Neil is a club member who takes a keen interest in the health of the game at grassroots level. You’ll often now find him writing about club-related issues such as WHS, membership retention and how best to bridge the gap between the range and the course.

I'd rather remain at the mercy of the weather. Don't get me wrong - there's nothing better than a game on a perfect weather day.

However, one of the most satisfying feelings is to play well in tough conditions. I grew up playing links golf and surviving the challenge of the wind was something I had to learn.

Also, there's something satisfying about playing golf on a terrible day when most others have backed out. Give me lots of golf, in lots of weather. The more the merrier!

Conor Keenan Social Links Navigation Gear & Ecommerce Writer Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Very little thought goes into my answer for this question.

Part of golf is fighting the elements, and although I love playing on a 'wonderday' like we call it at home, some of my favorite rounds around my home course of Royal County Down have been when I have been battling the conditions in addition to the golf course itself.

Also, if you shoot a good score in bad weather, it should boost your confidence and increase your chances of going low when the wind is down and the sun is shining.

If I were to play St. Andrews next summer, for example, I'd want sunny weather, but give me a 15-20mph wind to make it even more interesting.

Alison Root Social Links Navigation Women's Editor Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.

It depends how bad the weather is!

I’m definitely a fair weather player, even though I’m a classic case of ‘Do as I do, not as I say’, I’m always encouraging people to keep their swing going during the winter months.

I never seem to have an opportunity to play once a week anyway, so I’m inclined to say once a month in guaranteed good weather.

What I hate most about winter golf is the faff of squelching around in muddy conditions, keeping grips dry, having to clean all the equipment when you’ve finished, making sure you’re wearing all the right layers.

All in all, bad weather makes for a miserable round.

The Consensus

Well, there you have it. A mixed bag from the GM team, but the overall consensus is... roll the dice and see what you get.

Winter golf brings its own unique challenges, but it also offers a great opportunity to improve your game, maintain and develop new social relationships, get some exercise and keep your swing sharp for the upcoming season.

Wouldn't we all prefer the sun to shine every single time we walk the fairways? Yes, but that's not golf - and I am ok with that.

As I said earlier, don't be shy in sharing your thoughts on the debate. Drop us a comment below and join the conversation.