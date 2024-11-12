'I Was Told By Doctors I Would Never Have The Physical Ability To Play Sports Again' - Almost 2 Years Since Starting Golf, We Asked 4 Women About Their Journey So Far

In January I asked some of the women I introduced to golf in 2023 how they had found the experience of taking up the game. After another summer of golf, I thought I’d catch up to see how they are getting on, if they have progressed and most importantly, find out if they are still enjoying themselves!

Where Are You At With Your Golf?

Becky: I am really enjoying golf, made more fun due to the wonderful people I have met. I am going to practice club nights at the range every week and try to get out on the course once a week too, sometimes on my own but mostly with friends. I’ve not ventured further afield than a local shorter course yet, I would like to try a new course but want to go with others first time around.

Amanda: I’ve joined a local golf club, I decided to bite the bullet, which felt huge, but almost a year on it was the right way to go for me. I'm playing at least weekly and practising quite hard too.

Fiona: Since starting golf I recognise that practice helps! I have joined a local short course and now play in competitions which I was so nervous about, but now I love it. I go to the range a few times a week, especially in winter times, with a lesson and practice club thrown in too!

Sharon: I’ve been playing for a year and a half now, I joined the golf club my husband is a member of and we go out to play once or twice a week. I got my first handicap of 25 and have played in some matches for the ladies’ team against other clubs, something that I was super nervous about.

Sharon has joined the same golf club where her husband is a member (Image credit: Emma Booth)

How Difficult Have You Found The Next Step?

Becky: Taking the next step to go on a course was something I was very nervous about, however, the support of the club and having the coaches with us to help us round with clubs and distances was brilliant. It took all that worry away and all I had to do was focus on hitting the ball!

Amanda: I found it very daunting, but took the plunge anyway! Finding other ladies new to the game was key for me. I actively sought a golf club with an active ladies’ section which felt easier to do after playing with other ladies at Winchester Academy and getting some confidence there.

Fiona: I now am a full member of the course and play 4-5 times a week. I have entered competitions and met some wonderful people, but this all started from joining the academy for which I’m grateful. Being on a course for the first time can be very challenging especially if you are inexperienced, and looking back I was petrified, but because I joined the academy they put me at ease and helped me gain confidence, and to realise that everyone had to start somewhere.

Sharon: Playing on a course is more challenging, you must adapt to many things, like the weather conditions, and pace of play. I'm still learning new things every time I go out. Joining a golf club has been rewarding as well as challenging when it comes to meeting other women and fitting in.

What Role Does Golf Play In Your Life?

Becky: Golf has become a new hobby and social activity for me. I enjoy practising on my own at times, but mostly I enjoy sharing the round with others. For me it is an escape from work and home that is much needed. Even an hour at the academy with a friend is a real break from work and helps reset your thoughts.

Amanda: Oh gosh it’s so much now, I never expected to love it quite as much as I do. Work's getting in the way, I would rather be out playing!

Fiona: Well, golf has become my life! Literally I am addicted, any chance I get to either play, train or practice I’m there. Socially, I have met some wonderful friends and we meet for a game or two a week.

Sharon: Golf has become a hobby and a social event for me, I always wanted to take this up years ago, but never had the time due to family and work commitments. I now have the opportunity to do something for myself and the fact I get to share the hobby and spend time with my husband is a bonus. It’s opened up lots of new holiday opportunities too!

Sharon wishes she'd started playing when she was younger (Image credit: Emma Booth)

What Has Golf Taught You About Yourself And What Has Surprised You?

Becky: I didn’t expect it to be so difficult if I am honest. You think you have it and then it all goes to pot! I had one particular day when I had such a terrible round that I went home so annoyed with myself and felt like I had wasted two hours! Now, when I, or others have those days we usually end up laughing. So, I guess it’s made me learn to not be too hard on myself. Golf is not easy, my husband did tell me it would be the most frustrating sport I ever take up!

Amanda: Mental wellbeing and fitness levels have improved, that has been wonderful. I've made some good friends and that’s the icing on the cake.

Fiona: Playing golf has been a life changer for me. I was in a car accident 24 years ago, which sadly totally changed me as a person. I was very badly hurt and was told by doctors I would never have the physical ability to play sports again due to my injuries. I adapted, but alongside depression and dark times, I accepted it and got on with life.

Then I met my partner (now husband) who on date nights took me to the Winchester Golf Academy to watch him practice. After two years of sitting there drinking coffee and eating cake I decided to ask him if I could try!

It was then I realised I could participate in a sport, swing a club without pain. I loved it and felt alive even on that very first day and haven’t looked back. I threw myself into practising, lessons and kept hitting that ball one after another, then I met Emma. She told me about her ladies group 'Get into Golf' and said it would be perfect. I was terrified, the thought of joining the ladies and not being good enough, but Emma reassured me that it would be great fun so I took the plunge. I joined and loved every minute, it was the start of something special for me and my life journey.

Sharon: Golf has taught me that I am able to do something and enjoy it and be more confident in myself. I need to work on my mental focus as I always want to play well every time I play and I know that’s how it works...so my emotions and frustrations can get to me sometimes. However, it’s very rewarding when it works and I play well.

Golf has been a life changer for Fiona (Image credit: Emma Booth)

Looking Back To When You Started, Is There Anything You Would Do Differently?

Becky: I would not change anything about my start in to golf. I did a three-week introduction course that I thoroughly enjoyed and then jumped straight into practice club nights. Had I known I was going to stick with it then I may have bought new clubs straight away rather than secondhand, and would probably have bought a cart with three wheels instead of two. Joining a ladies club night was definitely a choice I would not change; I have made so many new friends.

Amanda: Started sooner, I reckon!

Fiona: Like so many, I wish I took up golf at a younger age. As a beginner, I do believe joining the academy was the best move for me.

Sharon: Looking back now I wish I started when I was younger.

Any Parting Words Of Wisdom?

Becky: Try it, you may surprise yourself, but be ready for those frustrating days!

Amanda: Learn with other ladies and don't be intimidated by how far others can hit the ball at the range. There are so many elements to playing well, loads of games within a game. Just be yourself, relax, and enjoy!

Fiona: Personally, anyone who needs something extra in their life, like I did, should take the leap of faith and try it. Even if you can’t hit a ball, no one judges. You have just got to find your people, all the ladies I have met support each other and we have a lot of laughs, which is what life should be about!

Sharon: If you’re looking to give golf a go, I would recommend having lessons first. Take your time with learning the game, practice as much as you can. For me, the key with sticking with it was finding the right people to learn and practice with, it gave me a sense of belonging and something to look forward to every week.

I feel incredibly fortunate to have witnessed the progress these women have made since their first tentative swings at that little white ball. When taking up a new hobby as an adult it can be overwhelming. You want to learn quickly and just get going, time is in short supply and so it can be all too easy to give up when it gets tough, but it’s at those exact moment where persistence is key, or as I say to my ladies, you just need to keep showing up! As the experiences shared above demonstrate, golf is about far more than hitting the ball well, it has the power to truly enrich lives