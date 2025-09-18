I Saw 10 Of The 2025 US Ryder Cup Stars Up Close. These Are The Eye-Opening Things I Noticed

We’ve all been in awe as we watch the pros hit incredible shots during live media coverage of tournaments, but watching a PGA Tour event in-person is another experience. Last weekend, I got to see 10 members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team compete on the final day at the Procore Championship in Napa Valley, California, and not only was there some really, really good golf, but there was a lot I learned from observing the players in-person that I’ll bring back to my own golf game.

This was my first time attending a PGA event, and it happened to be only an hour and a half from my house. I’ve watched a decent amount of professional golf on TV over the past year, becoming familiar with many players, but it was really special to see them up close in action – especially knowing they came to this tournament for team building before next week’s Ryder Cup.

Of course, these big names drew big crowds and excited fans. I loved watching the golf, but I also paid attention to other aspects, like how the players warmed up, how they handled different chips around the green, course management, the camaraderie between players and caddies, and the way most golfers maintained a calm focus, not getting too expressive after both great and missed shots.

It was a great time, and definitely will become a new tournament tradition for me. Here are my biggest takeaways...

We’re All Working On The Same Stuff

I spent a lot of time watching warmups and nearly all the players were using some sort of training aid (Trackman, alignment sticks, video feedback) both on the driving range and putting green. Players were going over backswing checkpoints, making sure the clubface was correct at impact, proper rotation, aiming at targets on the range.

J.J. Spaun had three people watching his swing and giving feedback. It was kind of eye-opening to see that no matter the level – professional, amateur, beginner – we’re all working on improving or maintaining the fundamentals of the golf swing. And even the pros need to spend a lot of time on the green with putting aids practicing those 3-to-5 foot putts.

(Image credit: Lauren Katims)

Professionals Have an Awe-Inspiring Ability to Maintain Focus

Scottie Scheffler is basically a celebrity in the golf world and it was obvious by the crowd that followed him from the driving range to the putting green to the first tee and so on. Even when he walked out onto the range, people were yelling his name, wishing him luck, but he didn’t look over or acknowledge anyone. He wasn’t being rude; he was simply focused.

Coming from someone who is easily flustered on the golf course, affected by who’s watching me and how my shot will turn out, it was incredible to watch these players, surrounded by a crowd of people holding up phones, laser in their focus and hit first tee shots down the fairway. It emphasized how important the mental aspect of golf is – something that I’m still working on improving. Honestly, I was probably more nervous for them than they were for themselves!

2025 Procore Championship winner Scottie Scheffler (Image credit: Lauren Katims)

A Good Attitude Counts For A lot

Before his first tee shot, Collin Morikawa (my personal favorite) shook hands and introduced himself to not only his playing partner and caddie, but also to every staff member and volunteer surrounding the hole. It was such a classy, polite and noticeable move. Apparently this is what wins the fans over, including me!

I spoke to the Hole 9 Captain, a tournament staffer who was making sure everything was going smoothly at the turn. He’s worked 69 PGA Tour events, including ones at Pebble Beach, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, The Sentry, and of course the Procore Championship.

He said the fan favorites are always the players who have the best attitudes, show the best etiquette, and remain upbeat and calm during their rounds. People notice those things, sometimes more than the golf shots. Even though we aren’t playing professional golf, there’s still something to learn about being friendly and easy-going during golf – who knows, you might suddenly jump up to first choice for weekend league partners picks.

(Image credit: Lauren Katims)

Every Player Has A Different Pre-Shot Routine

In another article I wrote about working through nerves on the golf course, a PGA professional talked about the importance of a pre-shot routine to help calm those nervous feelings. I paid a lot of attention to what the players were doing before they went for their shot, and I noticed it’s all different.

Some players do a significant waggle or foot shuffle before hitting, some take a long time over the ball, while others do multiple practice swings and some don’t do any. It’s really a personal thing.

It also reminded me to take my time and don’t disregard a putting pre-shot routine. When I have a short putt, I tend to rush, but there was no rushing out on these greens. Each player gave as much attention to the 30 footers as they did to the 5 footers. I did get some ideas for my own pre-shot routine that I’ll add into my practice time to help me slow down on those short putts.

If you ever have the opportunity to watch the pros in person, I highly recommend it. Watching them has given me a new perspective (I’m always getting those in golf!) on my game and on the level of pressure they are under in these tournaments. It was a really inspiring round to watch.