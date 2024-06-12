How Fast Are US Open Host Pinehurst No.2's Greens On The Stimpmeter?
Pinehurst No.2 is already threatening to fight back this week, but just how fast will the greens be at the US Open host venue?
The first few days of US Open week has certainly not disappointed, with Pinehurst No.2 already causing carnage in the early stages of proceedings thanks to its lightning fast greens.
The challenge presented by the putting surfaces at Pinehurst is one that I am fully behind, because a US Open should be hard, but just how quick can players expect the greens to be this week?
In this article, I discuss player comments, stimpmeter targets and explore how these greens compare to those that came before...
What Speed Are Pinehurst Planning For The Greens This Week?
Early indications from players on the course suggest that the greens are devilishly quick at Pinehurst No.2 this week, with Wyndham Clark proclaiming that they feel like a '15 or 16 or the stimpmeter when putting downhill'.
This has led to multiple players putting the ball off the green in their practice rounds, with Justin Rose echoing the sentiment by stating "The greens are sneaky fast. They are very green in colour, and they don't look quick, but they are super-quick". Rose also went on to add that "it's very difficult to pick up the slope, because they are such a pure surface".
Most PGA Tour greens run at somewhere between 11 and 12 on the stimpmeter, the device used to measure green speed, but I wouldn't bank on seeing that here. While we don't know the exact green speed for the 2024 US Open at this stage, we do have an indication of what their intentions are...
In a 2023 report by Golf.com, the Pinehurst No.2 Superintendent John Jeffreys explained that the greens during US Open week would be running at "roughly 13.5 on the stimp".
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That's a distinct difference to what many of these players will be used to on a weekly basis, so be prepared to see some frustrated figures and plenty of jeopardy over the four rounds.
To add some context, when Pinehurst hosted the Major Championship in 1999, the greens ran at around 10.5 on the stimpmeter, which is actually slower than the speed of greens now used for resort play on a daily basis.
How Speed Do The Greens Usually Run At During The US Open?
This type of green set-up is not unheard of in the US Open, with the USGA always striving to achieve a tough test of golf for the US Open. The most famous example of slick greens would perhaps be Oakmont in 2016, where it's reported that speeds got up to somewhere between 13.5 and 15 on the stimpmeter.
The USGA were widely criticised by players following that event, as eventual champion Dustin Johnson was assessed a one-shot penalty due to a violation on the green of the par-5 fifth. Johnson claimed that the golf ball moved of its own accord, but was given the penalty after referees reviewed the footage.
There was also the incident involving Phil Mickelson at Shinnecock Hills in 2018, where the six-time Major Champion overhit a bogey-putt down a sharp slope before running after it and hitting it again before it had stopped.
The ball would likely have ran off the green on that occasion, had it not been for Phil's penalty-incurring intervention, with another Major Champion, Zach Johnson, saying that the organisers had "lost the golf course".
With green speeds appearing to be high already, and with the outlined intent to have them rolling above 13 on the stimpmeter, we could be about to witness further US Open controversy at Pinehurst No.2 this year.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
US Open Prize Money Raised To Highest In Major Championship History
Speaking on Wednesday at the US Open, USGA CEO, Mike Whan revealed that this year's event will feature a $21.5 million purse, with the winner taking home $4.3 million
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jason Day’s Malbon Apparel For The US Open Has Been Revealed... And The Cool Golf and Cycling Jacket On Friday Is One To Look Out For!
You can expect to see Jason Day decked out in yet more eye-catching clothing from Malbon at the US Open, with the Australian's tournament look now revealed
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The US Open is NOT Too Hard... Anyone Who Thinks So Has Lost Their Grip On Reality
Balls rolling off the green, unpredictable lies and plenty of danger... Pinehurst No.2 is a real US Open course that will stand up to the birdie brigade
By Barry Plummer Published
-
The 6 Golfers In The Exclusive Club Scottie Scheffler Could Join With US Open Victory
Scottie Scheffler has been accumulating titles and records in superhuman fashion, but a US Open win this week could gain him entry to a very exclusive club...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
As A Trainer Guy, These New Nike Special Edition Shoes Are Like A Dream!
I love golf trainers and the new Pegasus shoes from Nike might go straight into my regular rotation!
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Why US Open Host Pinehurst No.2 Is Far Better Suited To Tiger Woods Than Augusta And Valhalla
Tiger Woods has struggled at both Majors so far this season, but Pinehurst No.2 might just be the course that he needs to get back on the Major train...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
I'm Not Usually A Classic Golf Shoe Guy, But These FJ Special Editions Are Too Beautiful To Ignore!
The new 2024 US Open special edition FootJoy shoes are a sight to behold...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Asked AI To Predict The Top-3 At The US Open... And Scottie Scheffler Is Nowhere To Be Seen
In a world where the role of AI is growing exponentially, could it help us to predict the main contenders for the US Open at Pinehurst No.2?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
2008 US Open: How A Wounded Tiger Triumphed At Torrey Pines
2008 US Open – Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate played 91 holes to decide the fate of the trophy. Woods was defying a broken leg, Mediate was defying all logic
By Fergus Bisset Last updated