Tom and Elliott discuss all the fallout from the 149th Open at Royal St George's...

Podcast: Morikawa Crowned Champion Golfer Of The Year

We recap the 149th Open Championship where Collin Morikawa finished two clear of Jordan Spieth to win the Claret Jug.

We discuss all the big stories from the week at Royal St George’s including Morikawa, Spieth, Oosthuizen, the fans, McIlroy, DeChambeau and more.

The Clubhouse is brought to you by Titleist, the #1 brand in golf, and the most played golf ball, driver, iron and wedge at The Open Championship last week. For more information head to Titleist.co.uk.

The success story of the week for the #1 brand in golf was no doubt from Titleist brand ambassador Jordan Spieth, who had new T100 and T200 long irons in-play for the first time in competition en route to tying the record score to par for an Open runner-up.

When asked about the irons, he said: “I don’t understand why you’d play any other iron to be honest.”

Spieth also played the new TSi3 driver, Vokey SM8 wedges, Scotty Cameron putter, and a new Pro V1x golf ball at Royal St George’s. As Titleist swept the major equipment counts in the golf ball, driver, iron, and wedge categories in Kent.

To find out more about every Titleist Brand Ambassador and the equipment they use, head to Titleist.co.uk.