Future Majors Venues - Upcoming Men's And Women's Majors in 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Majors are the highlight of the golfing year, but which venues are preparing to host the remaining tournaments in 2022? In both the men’s and women’s games, we’re two Majors down, meaning there’s two to go this year for the men, who play four, and four for the women who play five Majors a year.

Men’s Majors

Scottie Scheffler cemented his World No.1 status with victory in the Masters at Augusta National in April, while Justin Thomas won his second PGA Championship in May at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Next up is the US Open, set for The Country Club in Brookline, New York from June 16-19th, before the 150th Open Championship, which will be held on the Old Course at the home of golf, St Andrews, from July 14-17th.

US Open (June 16-19)

Last year, Jon Rahm became the first Spanish US Open winner last year, when he birdied the last two holes on the South Course at Torrey Pines to seal a one-shot victory over Louis Oosthuizen, who had to settle for a sixth runner-up spot in a Major since his 2010 Open win. Rahm’s victory brought to an end a run of six home winners - Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka (twice), Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth since Martin Kaymer’s 2014 win at Pinehurst.

The 122nd running of the tournament is heading for The Country Club in Brookline, New York for the first time since Curtis Strange won the first of his two back-to-back US Opens in 1988. The other two times this venue has hosted the US open were in 1963, when Julius Boros was victorious, and 1913, when an amateur, Francis Ouimet, took the title for the first time.

The Open (July 14-17)

It’s a big year for the Open Championship, heading back to the home of golf, St Andrews, for its 150th running from July 14-17th. Collin Morakawa is the reigning champion after his historic two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth at Royal St George’s, becoming the first man to win two different Majors on his debut appearance.

The Open is held at St Andrews every five years, and has hosted the tournament 29 times, more than any other course. US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was victorious last time the Open was held at St Andrews, in 2015, while Louis Oosthuizen won the 150th anniversary Open in 2010 and Tiger Woods took the title in both 2005 and 2000.

Women’s Majors

Jennifer Kupcho won her first Major in April when she took the honours at the Chevron Championship, held for the 51st and final time at Mission Hills Country Club in California, before it moves to a new venue in Houston, Texas. The American took a six-shot lead into the final round and extended it to seven before a wobble saw that advantage cut to two shots. Kupcho regained her composure though to finish atop a stacked leaderboard and claim the title. Next up is the US Women’s Open from June 2-5th before the Women’s PGA Championship, the Evian Championship and the Women’s Open.

US Women’s Open (2-5 June)

The US Women’s Open will be held from June 2-5th at Pine Needles Lodge & Country Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It’s the oldest of the five women’s Majors, having been established in 1946 and recognised as a Major by the LPGA since its inception in 1950. Previous winners at Pine Needles include Cristie Kerr (2007), Karrie Webb (2001) and Annika Sorenstam (1996). Sorenstam, who has won the US Women’s Open three times and last played it in 2008, is in the field this year as she makes a comeback aged 51.

Michelle Wie West, another former champ, will play this tournament this year, and again next year at Pebble Beach, but will take a step back from golf apart from that. Yuka Saso is the reigning champion having won a three-hole playoff at the Olympic Club in San Francisco last year. She matched the record to the day of Inbee Park as the youngest ever winner at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days.

Women’s PGA Championship (23-26 June)

The Women’s PGA Championship, first held in 1955, is heading for Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland from June 23-26th, the first time a women’s Major has been held there.

Nelly Korda is the reigning champion, having shaken off the challenge of Lizette Salas at Atlanta Athletic Club to win her first Major and take over as World No.1, the first American to hold that position since 2014.

Evian Championship (21-24 July)

The Evian Championship will be held at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-las-Bains, France, between July 21 and 24th. It was first played in 1994, and became women’s golf’s fifth Major in 2013. Australian Minjee Lee took the title last year after a playoff with Jeongeun Lee6. Former winners here include Lydia Ko (2015), Inbee Park (2012). Karrie Webb (2006) and Annika Sorenstam (2000, 2002).

Women’s Open (4-7 August)

The Women’s Open will be held at Muirfield for the first time, from August 4-7th. The reigning champion is Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, who won by one stroke from Georgia Hall, Madeleine Sagstrom and Lizette Salas at Carnoustie last year.

The first Women’s British Open was held in 1976, but it didn’t become an officially recognised LPGA Major until 2001. Karrie Webb (1995, 1997, 2002) and Sherri Steinhauer (1998, 1999, 2006) have both won the Women’s Open three times, twice before it was recognised as a Major, and once since. Yani Tseng (2010, 2011) and Jiyai Shin (2008, 2012) have both won it twice as a Major.