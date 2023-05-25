How Golf Captivated A Female Non-Believer
Golf has finally won over Lili Dewrance and here she highlights her journey so far
Growing up, golf was never a sport that piqued my interest. With no female-family members or friends who played, it wasn't something that had ever crossed my radar as a potential hobby – until I met my boyfriend.
My partner is a training PGA Professional, and after beating him at mini-golf several times and pulling out a surprisingly good performance at TopGolf, I felt drawn to giving it a go. I joined Foxhills Country Club earlier this year, setting a goal to play the par-3 course by the end of June, and I hope to conquer the full course this summer.
If I’m honest, I had always perceived golf as a male-dominated sport. This perception only changed when I witnessed my boyfriend's mother and aunt passionately playing golf while on holiday. Prior to that, the only people I had seen playing golf were men, which made the sport feel inaccessible to me.
Reflecting on my fearlessness in trying male-dominated sports such as football and rugby, I realise that had the opportunity presented itself, I would have tried golf at an earlier age.
While there have been improvements in diversifying junior golf and breaking down barriers to access, I'm inclined to say that it's still a work in progress. As an example, my boyfriend organises junior golf camps and rarely has more than a couple of girls within a group of thirty children.
Golf is a highly technical sport, and young females are missing out on a crucial window of opportunity to harness and develop their skills. The industry could open itself up to more talent if golf felt more accessible to young female golfers from an early age.
My journey into golf was also prompted by some health complications that forced me to take a break from high-intensity, competitive sports. While I've come to enjoy lower-intensity exercise like swimming and yoga, I craved a sport that would teach me discipline and patience, while also allowing me to connect with others and eventually play competitively.
I hate to admit it, but this is where my boyfriend was a real source of inspiration as he recognised that golf could fill a void and provide me with a sense of joy that I hadn't found with other sports. His passion for golf and the way he lights up when talking about the intricacies of the game has always resonated with me. He encouraged me to join him at the driving range so that we could start practising together.
During the first two months, I lacked the confidence to practise alone at the range. I was aware that my shots were not always on target, and I lacked the power, accuracy, and skill of more experienced golfers around me. It took some time, but I eventually overcame this lack of confidence and began to feel comfortable practising on my own.
Overcoming preconceptions and breaking down barriers in golf has been an empowering experience. Initially, I felt intimidated by the expertise of avid golfers, who seemed to speak a language I didn't understand. This can be quite off-putting for beginners and make the sport appear exclusive and unwelcoming.
However, I soon realised that this exclusivity was not inherent to golf but rather a preconception that could be overcome by surrounding myself with a supportive network of golfers.
I have also come to appreciate that certain golf environments are more welcoming to females and beginners, and I have chosen to avoid clubs that propagate outdated notions that golf is exclusively for men.
While I have encountered sexist remarks and exclusionary behaviour, I know that these attitudes are the exception rather than the rule. Instead, I focus on appreciating the welcoming and supportive golfers who encourage positive attitudes towards females and beginners.
By championing these welcoming attitudes, we can open up the sport to underrepresented groups, allowing them to showcase their talents and contribute to the growth of the game.
In my journey, finding inspiration and building a community have played pivotal roles in boosting my confidence in golf. While renowned female professionals like Charley Hull and Lydia Ko inspire many female golfers, as a complete newbie, I initially struggled to relate to them.
However, social media influencers in the golfing community, such as Mia Baker and Bethsgolf, have become a significant source of inspiration, especially for young females.
Platforms like Instagram and TikTok play a fundamental role in educating, inspiring, and fostering a sense of community among the Gen Z and Millennial generations. Through their platforms, Mia and Beth, along with other influencers, have not only provided valuable tips and techniques but have also created a sense of belonging in the golfing community.
In the past, young women interested in golf had limited opportunities to connect with others. Traditional clubs often host ladies' events and mornings, but these can feel exclusive to an older generation and clash with work schedules. This is where influencers bring something refreshing to the golf industry.
By organising events like the recent Pitch Women's Golf Academy x adidas launch, spearheaded by Mia, and providing online spaces for women to engage, comment, and connect, they are opening new doors and increasing young female participation in golf.
In my experience, golf offers much more than just physical exercise. It demands patience, positivity and persistence, and provides a great way to connect with others while enjoying the outdoors. Despite the stereotypes and preconceptions that exist about the sport, I have found a welcoming community of people who have inspired me with their stories of overcoming challenges and achieving success in golf.
Through rising social media stars and a conscious effort from clubs to become more inclusive, I am excited about the future of female golf and hopeful that more young women will be inspired to get involved. It has given me a new challenge to focus on, and I encourage any young woman who is interested in the sport to give it a try. You might be surprised at how much you love it!
Together, let's redefine the golfing landscape and create a future where everyone feels welcome and empowered on the fairways.
Lili Dewrance is a freelance journalist and copywriter with over three years of media experience. She has taken commissions for prestigious publications such as The Telegraph, Forbes, and various trade publications. Lili holds a First-Class Honours degree in PR and Media from Bournemouth University. While new to the world of golf, Lili is driven to inspire more women, particularly young women, to overcome biases and feel confident in taking up golf as a sport. She is a member at Foxhills Country Club and recently joined the Adidas women's golf academy at Pitch London to immerse herself in the golfing community With her extensive writing experience and commitment to learning golf, Lili brings a unique voice and perspective to the publication, inspiring readers to embark on their own golfing journeys, regardless of their demographic and experience. Lili's role models in the golf world are content creators such as Mia Baker and Beth Roberts, who inspire more young females to feel confident to get involved in the game.
