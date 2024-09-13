Who Are The Top Point-Scorers In Solheim Cup History?

The Solheim Cup began in 1990 and has featured 136 different players across 19 different editions. During that time, the USA has won 10 times while Europe has tasted success on seven occasions - retaining the Cup in 2023 after a 14-14 tie.

Among the 136 unique golfers who have been competed at this prestigious event, some have rubber-stamped their names into the history books by scoring more points than the majority of their teammates and rivals.

Between 1990 and 2024, only five players have managed to reach 20 Solheim Cup points. Four of them are European and just one is from the USA. America's only representative in the exclusive club is Cristie Kerr with 21 points from 38 matches between 2002 and 2017.

In terms of the Solheim Cup's all-time highest point-scorers, Kerr is T4th on the list alongside 2023 and 2024 captain, Suzann Pettersen. The Norwegian secured 21 points from 36 matches, giving her a marginally better success rate in her nine total appearances.

Third on the all-time list is Scotland's Catriona Matthew, and her record is very similar to the woman she is narrowly in front of with 22 points from 37 matches in nine total appearances.

Cristie Kerr is the only American woman to have earned 20+ Solheim Cup points (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annika Sorenstam holds many outright records from her legendary career on tour, but she is second when it comes to most Solheim Cup points. The Swede managed 24 points from 37 matches - leading to an outstanding success rate of 64.86% in the process.

And the highest point-scorer in Solheim Cup history belongs to Dame Laura Davies of England. Davies not only played in the most Solheim Cup matches of anyone (46 in 12 total appearances), she also has the most points with 25.

The four-time Major winner's most successful Solheim Cup year arrived in 1998 when Davies secured 3.5 points from five matches as Europe lost 16-12 at Muirfield Village in Ohio. Previously, in 1992, Davies banked three points from three matches as Europe created the biggest upset ever seen in Solheim Cup history.

Davies twice more took three points in a Solheim Cup. The first time was in 1996 where she played in all five sessions, and the other was in 2005 during an identical pattern of three whole-point wins and two defeats.

Dame Laura Davies at the Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the top-five all-time leading point-scorers heavily features European golfers, there is a sizable gap between Pettersen and Anna Nordqvist below her. Nordqvist has 16.5 points from 31 matches and is below both Paula Creamer - 19.5 from 31 - and Juli Inkster - 18.5 from 34.

America's Meg Mallon was tied with Nordqvist prior to the 2024 Solheim Cup but will fall back into ninth on her own if the Swede manages to take anything at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Sweden's Sophie Gustafson completes the top-10 with 16 points from 31 matches, although she could be overtaken by Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda, or Lexi Thompson after the 2024 Solheim Cup.

Solheim Cup All-Time Leading Point-Scorers