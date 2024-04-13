Did You Know Augusta National Gives Out Crystal For Eagles At The Masters?
For those who make an eagle at the iconic event, you can expect some crystal to arrive on your doorstep...
Augusta National hands out a number of trophies at the Masters, with the most recognized being the Green Jacket, which is given to the winner of the tournament.
However, did you know that awards aren't just handed out to the player who wins the event, with various crystal being handed out for those who make a hole-in-one, an albatross, an eagle or shoot the day's lowest score!
Beginning in 1954, participants could qualify for additional awards for outstanding feats during the tournament. The day’s lowest score wins a crystal vase, a hole-in-one wins a crystal bowl and an eagle earns a pair of crystal goblets.
Famously, in 1935, Gene Sarazen produced the 'shot heard around the world', with his 4-wood finding the bottom of the cup on the par 5 15th for an albatross.
Then, 32 years later in 1967, Bruce Devlin made an albatross on the eighth hole and, following the feat, Clifford Roberts, who was Augusta National's Chairman, announced that a special trophy was ordered for Devlin, a large crystal bowl, with one being delivered to Gene Sarazen first.
Earlier in the week, Rickie Fowler won the par 3 contest and picked up a crystal bowl for his efforts and, historically, Ken Venturi picked up the most trophies in one Masters, in 1956. In the event, he claimed the runner-up award, the lowest amateur and also trophies for the day’s lowest score on the first and second days. What's more, he made two eagles during the tournament.
On the first day of the 2024 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau fired the lowest round, whilst Masters rookie, Ludvig Aberg, carded a three-under 69 on Friday to pick up the crystal vase. So far, a number of eagles have been made, with the likes of Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler picking up crystal goblets.
