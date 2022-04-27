Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you are thinking of investing in one of the best golf drivers of 2022, many of the top, tour-played models come in with a price-tag in excess of $500. But, given the current squeeze on household finances, what if your budget doesn't stretch that far? Earlier this year we tested the PXG 0211 driver and were hugely impressed by the performance, especially given the sub-$300 price (the price quoted on the PXG website is $229).

In this video and article, we wanted to put the PXG 0211 up against the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver in a direct head-to-head to find out what you give up on if you opt for a less expensive model.

Budget Vs Expensive Driver Test

The first comparison to make is with the aesthetics. The red face of the TaylorMade Stealth combines with a matte black crown to create something that looks ultra sleek and premium. We love the way it looks but if we had one criticism, it would be that it feels a little less confidence-inspiring at address than the previous generation SIM2 driver.

By contrast the PXG 0211 has a slightly larger footprint behind the ball. There is a triangular area on the crown that highlights the carbon in the head - this helps focus the eye on the centre of the club. It might not be quite as refined as the Stealth, but we certainly don't think the PXG 0211 looks like a budget driver. It is inviting to hit and yet, through the use of the carbon and matte combination, still looks modern and stylish.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

When it comes to the feel, the trend in 2022 has been for lower-pitched impact sounds. This is certainly what you will find with the Stealth as well as the likes of the Callaway Rogue ST Max driver and the Cobra LTDx range. These drivers all feel powerful through impact.

By contrast the PXG 0211 is a little higher-pitched. What you lose in terms of a powerful impact sensation, you gain with regards to the driver feeling easy to hit. Off the face, this driver is louder than the TaylorMade Stealth and as a result, we think it feels easier to launch.

One of the main selling points of the PXG 0211 is that you can be fully fitted for it (the end price can vary slightly depending on your choice of shaft). We went through the process of getting fitted for both of these drivers and then we tested our fitted samples up against each other on a Trackman launch monitor at Kings Golf Studio using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. Here is the data for each club.

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see, the TaylorMade driver came out on top. What stood out in the numbers was the jump in club and ball speed. We think this speaks to some of the work the brand has done to make its' drivers both fast and forgiving. Make no mistake, the performance of the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver was hugely impressive.

However, the PXG 0211 wasn't too far behind. The difference in average total distance was eight yards. During my on course testing, I felt as if the PXG was very playable. The extra spin that cost it a few yards on the launch monitor meant that it provided me with a controllable ball flight on the course. I was able to shape shots off the tee with it and more importantly, it felt forgiving too. This all round performance makes the PXG 0211 one of the best budget golf drivers we've seen this year. In the video that comes with this article you can see the gap in distance between my best and worst strikes.

(Image credit: Future)

Ultimately, it is on the course where you need your driver to perform. The PXG 0211 combines a confidence-inspiring shape with easy-to-hit performance. It might not quite be up there with the TaylorMade Stealth Plus but it is still a very good all rounder. When you consider the ability to get fitted (you can run also through this process on the PXG website), there is no doubt the 0211 is one of the best value for money products we have tested this year. Having said that, for those who want to shop at the premium end of the market, the TaylorMade Stealth is an excellent option.