A Major Champion And Solheim Cup Stars - The ANWA Already Has An Impressive List Of Past Champions In Just Five Years
The Augusta National Women's Amateur has become one of the most prestigious women's amateur events. Here we take a look at the previous winners
In its fifth year, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur has emerged as the most prestigious 54-stroke play tournament in women’s amateur golf. The final round showcases the top 30 players from the 72-field, played over the exclusive Augusta course, just a week preceding the Masters.
Despite the disruption caused by Covid, leading to the cancellation of the tournament in 2020, this event has already seen notable champions who have transitioned to success in the professional game.
2019 - Jennifer Kupcho
At the inaugural tournament, American Jennifer Kupcho, the world’s top-ranked amateur, produced an excellent 67 to win by four shots from Mexico’s Maria Fassi. It was a two-person duel before Kupcho made a back nine charge, playing the final six holes in 5-under-par. Kupcho turned professional prior to the start of the 2019 US Women’s Open and has since won three times on the LPGA Tour including a Major title at the 2022 Chevron Championship. She was also a member of the American Solheim Cup team in 2021 and 2023.
2021 - Tsubasa Kajitani
Tsubasa Kajitani from Japan entered the ANWA as the No 26 in the world and along with American Rose Zhang, at 17-years-old, they were the youngest players in the field. On completion of the final round, a one-over 289 total with Wake Forest senior Emilia Migliaccio. The pair returned to the 18th tee and Kajitani’s par secured the title on the first sudden-death playoff hole. Kajitani remains an amateur golfer.
2022 - Anna Davis
In 2022, sixteen-year-old American Anna Davis became the youngest ANWA champion. She was the only player to finish the tournament under par at 1-under, and her final round featured just one bogey and four birdies including two at Augusta’s Amen Corner on the 12th and 13th holes for a three-under-par 69. Davis’ title defence was cut short in 2023 when she received a four-stroke penalty on her opening hole when she mistakenly played preferred lies in the rough twice. However, she will be competing again this year.
2023 - Rose Zhang
American Rose Zhang entered the 2023 tournament as the world’s No 1 ranked player and the Stanford student had a five shot lead heading into the final round. However, Zhang shot 4-over and Georgia State native Jenny Bae shot 2-under to leave the pair tied on a three round total of 207. In the second playoff in the history of the tournament, two putts were enough on the second sudden death playoff hole for Zhang to claim the title. Just two months after, she made history by winning an LPGA event in her professional debut and was selected for last year's American Solheim Cup team.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
