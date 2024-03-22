5 Reasons Why Women Golfers Should Carry More Wedges
They’re often referred to as the scoring clubs, yet many women only carry one or two of them. Carly Frost explains why adding more wedges to your bag will work wonders for your game
The typical standard golf set sold for women contains a pitching wedge and a sand wedge that match the irons in design and style. While these are adequate when you are learning to play, if you really want to take your game to the next level and lower your scores then opting for a set of specialist wedges is advisable.
While specialist clubs are more expensive than those that are simply part of a set, and I’m talking anything from £50 upwards per wedge depending on shaft choice, they are well worth the investment. Here are five reasons why.
Greater Shot-Making Variety
More choice means greater short game shot-making variety. By carrying an extra wedge or two you are widening your scope for creativity and it will help enhance your skills around the greens.
Take bunker play, for instance, a standard sand wedge has 56 degrees of loft and usually a high bounce. However, many women I play with really struggle to get the swing speed and acceleration through the sand required to loft their bunker shots up and out over steep lips.
In these instances carrying a lob wedge can be a saviour. Something with 58 degrees of loft or more. I started carrying one of these handy clubs back in my twenties and I have never looked back. I nearly always choose it as my ‘go-to’ club from sand because it simply makes it easier.
Equally, by adding a gap wedge into your bag there are two big bunker benefits: firstly on longer greenside bunker shots, particularly if you have a lower clubhead speed, you’ll find it easier to get distance. Secondly, for the basic greenside sand shot, lower loft is helpful when you need more distance (a back pin position on the green), as you’ll still be able to take a fair amount of sand but the lower loft will help your golf ball cover greater distance, which with a slower swing speed is helpful.
Closing Distance Gaps
A standard pitching wedge has around 48 degrees of loft and a sand wedge 56 degrees, sometimes more. Although this might not sound like a huge gap, in reality it actually is. Adding in another wedge, something with around 52 degrees of loft is a great idea.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
These are known as gap wedges and, as the name suggests, they literally bridge the distance gap between the pitching wedge and the sand wedge. A gap wedge usually has around 50-52 degrees of loft. Gap wedges are great for all types of chip shots and they are also brilliant for full shots going into the green from inside 100 yards.
Improved Feel And Feedback
Commonly, pitching and sand wedges that are part of a set are made from a cast head material simply because it is cheaper. This is a firmer feeling metal than those used to make specialist wedges.
A more sophisticated and time laborious forging process is used to make specialist wedges (hence the added cost). The forging gives the metal head a softer, more pleasant impact feel with less unwanted vibration (especially on those mishits) than a cast wedge. Given that short game shorts are all about feel, this is hugely beneficial.
Increased Spin Control
A considerable amount of research and development goes into the groove design of specialist wedges. Different shapes, depths and sharpnesses of grooves all have clear benefits. The beauty of better grooves is that you get more spin and stop on your shots.
Do you watch in wonder as professional golfers get their ball to check up on the green or even spin backwards? Ever wonder what special technique they are using? In reality, a lot of that spin is down to the sharpness of their grooves. Professionals often put a new set of wedges in their golf bag every few weeks for this exact reason.
Improved Approach Play
As well as being really useful around the greens, an extra wedge or two can also help improve your approach play. You don’t need power to make the most of these scoring clubs. Any woman, any age, any strength, any standard can benefit from them. As most women can’t reach a typical par-4 in regulation, the right wedge is essential for getting close enough to the hole to make par. Having an extra choice in your bag makes this task easier.
Here's a typical example. A lot of women I play golf with find it very intimidating when they are faced with a pitch shot over a bunker or other hazard. The challenge here requires you to take a full swing with your sand wedge and to really commit to the shot.
If you are a bit scared of this shot you'll decelerate and hit the ground. This can lead to difficulty in controlling distance. Step in the gap wedge to save the day. The slightly lower loft means that you do not need to take as big a swing, and when you are relatively close to the green it can feel more comfortable and less daunting to make a smaller motion.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
-
Are These The Best Masters Themed Golf Shoes Of 2024?
The Masters is on the horizon, with golf brands releasing special edition models before the big day. In Under Armour's case, these golf shoes may be the best we have seen
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Adam Schenk What's In The Bag?
The American has a mixed line-up of clubs. Let's take a closer look at his choice of gear
By Michael Weston Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Is Having A Historically Good Ball-Striking Season... But These 10 LPGA Tour Players Hit More Greens In Regulation. Surprised?
This data shows whatever LPGA players might lack in power, they more than make up for in accuracy...
By Alison Root Published
-
7 Signs That Let A Beginner Know They Are Ready To Compete
Lauren Katims is itching to take the next steps in her golfing journey, but is she ready? With the help of LPGA pros, here are the signs to look for
By Lauren Katims Published
-
5 Signs You Need New Golf Shoes
Even the best golf shoes wear over time. Here's the five signs it's time you invested in a new pair
By Dan Parker Published
-
How Much Has Lexi Thompson's Golf Fashion Changed Over The Years?
Lexi Thompson balances femininity with athletic and functional clothing. We take a look at how her golf fashion has changed over the years
By Alison Root Published
-
'5,000 Yards Was Way More Than Most Short Hitters Could Handle' - Golf Course Architect On Why Forward Tees Should Not Be An Afterthought
We speak to leading golf course architect Forrest Richardson about the importance of designing courses that are enjoyable and fair for shorter and longer hitters
By Carly Frost Published
-
How Far Does Charley Hull Drive A Golf Ball?
Charley Hull strikes the golf ball with such vigour, but how far does she hit her driver?
By Alison Root Published
-
What Are The Longest Putts Holed On The LPGA Tour?
They are the shots that can ultimately win a tournament. Here we take a look at some of the longest putts holed in the women's game
By Alison Root Published
-
These Might Be The Coolest Nike Golf Shoes We've Ever Seen And Here's How To Get Them
Nike always produce special edition models near to big events and, at the 2024 Players Championship, the brand have delivered once again!
By Matt Cradock Published