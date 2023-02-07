DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 on the WM Phoenix Open
Today, you can claim this DraftKings promo code and lock in a 40-1 guaranteed win on the WM Phoenix Open. Simply bet $5, get $200 on the PGA Tour this week, when following the links below!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The PGA Tour leaves California and heads to Arizona for the WM Phoenix Open! The Phoenix Open may well be the second biggest event in Arizona this weekend, as the Super Bowl also rolls into town, but that takes no shine off this HUGE PGA Tour event! CLICK HERE, claim the DraftKings promo code, and you will bet $5, get $200 guaranteed on the WM Phoenix Open.
So before you bet on Super Bowl 57, make sure you have locked in $200 in bonus bets, that you can use on the Big Game, by betting just $5 on your favorite PGA Tour superstar this weekend.
How To Claim the $200 in Bonus Bets at the WM Phoenix Open
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to claim this bet $5, get $200 DraftKings promo code.
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $200" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit into your new account
4) Bet $5 on your favorite Outright, Top-10, or any other WM Phoenix Open prop
That's it! You have now secured $200 in bonus bets, that you can use at Super Bowl 57, plus your initial bet will still run, so there is potential for bigger profit in the final round of the WM Phoenix Open.
Lock in $200 Bonus Bets for Super Bowl 57 With the Phoenix Open DraftKings Promo Code
There is the perfect storm for US sports bettors this weekend, as both the final round of the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl 57 take place in Arizona this Sunday!
Claim the DraftKings promo code now, bet $5 on your favorite Phoenix Open wager, and you will unlock a guaranteed $200 bonus, ready to use on the Super Bowl!
This means you could bet $5 on Jon Rahm to win in the State where he went to college, and then secure $200 ready to wager on Super Bowl 57 after the conclusion of Sunday's final round. So claim this DraftKings promo code now, unlock a guaranteed 40-1 win at the WM Phoenix Open, and then prepare to win bigger on the Big Game this Sunday, with your $200 bonus.
Parlay Your WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl 57 Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook
You may not be excited at first viewing to bet Jon Rahm or Rory McIlroy as the favourites at the WM Phoenix Open, but parlay that outright with your Super Bowl 57 pick, and suddenly both become a more intriguing betting prospect for this massive event.
For example, Jon Rahm is currently listed as the +800 favourite to win the WM Phoenix Open. If you also add the Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline to your bet slip, you can boost Rahm to +1745 if you think Patrick Mahomes can come through as the underdog, in the Big Game
If you would prefer to bet on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, why not parlay them with Rory McIlroy to win at the WM Phoenix Open and lock in a +1610 bet instead?
Claim the DraftKings promo code now, and you can bet $5 on a bet like the above, and win $200 guaranteed, even if one leg of the wager lets you down!
WM Phoenix Open: Outright Favorites This Week on DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jon Rahm +800
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Scottie Scheffler +1200
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Tony Finau +1800
- Collin Morikawa +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Justin Thomas +2000
There are eight players at the WM Phoenix Open that are listed as +2000 or lower to win the event. This means with the DraftKings promo code above, you can at least double the odds on any one of the eight favorites of this event, as you bet $5, get $200 guaranteed.
Make sure you are winning big on this fantastic event, which boasts the best atmosphere on Tour, with this unmissable DraftKings promo code.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Wilson Dynapower Iron Review
Joel Tadman straps himself in to test this powerful distance iron up against its main competitors to see how it compares
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Controversial St Andrews Old Course Swilcan Bridge 'Patio' Dug Up
The Swilcan Bridge 'patio' is no more following the intense social media backlash...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Betting Picks and Predictions
The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open is here. Expert Andy Lack breaks down his favorite Waste Management Phoenix Open picks and takes a look at the latest odds. Who can win one of golf's most exciting events? Let's find out.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
As we enter Sunday at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Peter Malnati holds a two-stroke lead. Should we be backing Malnati to win? Trent Pruitt gives us his live picks and odds update.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks: Our Staff's Six Favorite Bets
The best Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks from the PGA Tour this week. Our team of experts give their Pebble Beach picks.
By Tom Viera • Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds and Betting Data: Fade Jordan Spieth?
The 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-AM betting data continues to move as bettors look for value. Jon Conahan is here to preview the Pebble Beach betting data.
By Jon Conahan • Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am DFS Picks and Targets
Matt MacKay provides the best DFS picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at both FanDuel and DraftKings for this week's stop on the PGA Tour.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
FanDuel Promo Code: $3000 No Sweat First Bet on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Claim the FanDuel promo code below, and you will unlock a $3000 No Sweat First Bet on this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prop Picks: Back Nick Taylor To Shine Again
This week, the PGA Tour heads to Pebble Beach for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Tom Jacobs is here to provide some of his favorite prop picks for this event.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds and Betting Preview: Can Jordan Spieth or Matt Fitzpatrick Win as the Favorites?
This week's stop on the PGA Tour comes to us at Pebble Beach as we prepare for the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. There are many big names in the field, but Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds favor Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick to win.
By Matt MacKay • Published