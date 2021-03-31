Waterville is a true links blessed with one of the most dreamy, unspoilt locations in the Top 100

Waterville Golf Links Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – 20

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 21

2017/18 – 18

2015/16 – 15

2013/14 – 11

2011/12 – 08

2009/10 – 09

Summer Green Fees

Round – €250

Visitors: welcome at all times, contact club for details

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,810 Yards

www.watervillegolflinks.ie

Changes since previous ranking

On the course, the most significant improvement has been a complete renovation of all 96 bunkers to ensure total playing consistency from every one. The club has invested €500,000 in new equipment, and €300,000 in fairway topdressing, which has greatly improved the firmness and drainage capacity of the fairways. There has also been a complete renovation of the clubhouse with over €3 million invested.

Although golf was played here a long time ago, it was at a rudimentary level and eventually petered out. The land received new ownership in the 1960s by Irish-born American Jack Mulcahy. His ambition was to create the most testing courses in the world. He worked with leading Irish architect Eddie Hackett, and with Claude Harmon, a former Masters champion. The links opened for play in 1973.

While the layout is therefore still relatively young, it has the look and feel of a course that has been here forever. Almost completely surrounded by water, there are views over to the mountains and it is an excellent test of golf. More recently, Tom Fazio completed a project to make the topography more consistent throughout while enhancing the challenge, beauty and traditional links playing surfaces.

Surrounded by Beauty

The opening two holes lead you down to the shore before the next two hug the edge of the dunes and beach. Great holes always leave you wanting more, and Waterville delivers these in abundance here.

You head back to the shoreline at the 15th. The lie of the land on the right-to-left dogleg 16th then seems to do all it can to lead you to water. The hole is 366 yards, but former European Tour pro Liam Higgins once recorded a hole in one here! There is then a stunning par 3, while the 18th is a long 3-shotter where the beach is a constant threat until you’re safely on the green.

Magical, mystical, wondrous. Waterville is all of these things and more.

Assessor Feedback

Despite the drive, it is clear to see why Waterville is on most American golf tourists hit list.

GM Verdict

Waterville is a true links blessed with one of the most dreamy, unspoilt locations in the Top 100