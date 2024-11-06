The Scenic And Quintessentially English Golf Resort That's Begging To Be Explored
GM editor Neil Tappin heads down to Tewkesbury Park Hotel in the famous English abbey town for a couple of days' golf...
Editor Neil Tappin heads down to Gloucestershire to spend a couple of days at this popular hotel, taking on its picturesque Deerpark and Acorn courses...
The golf
Par 72, 6,554 yards
Located on the edge of the Cotswolds, Tewkesbury Park offers golfers something perfectly English. With vast open skies and uninterrupted views across the rolling countryside, the natural canvas makes this a highly enjoyable place for a game. It's also a great base from which to tackle more of the best golf courses in Gloucestershire.
The main ‘Deerpark’ golf course sits below, and plays around, the attractive manor house with a good variety of holes, in terms of both length and shape. Things start with a slight dogleg par 5. Longer hitters hugging the left side of the hole off the tee can open up a shot to the green in two and a possible opening birdie.
At 6,554 yards off the back tees, Tewkesbury Park isn’t an overly long course and one of the most memorable holes is the short par 3 5th. Coming after a tough, long par 4, it offers a good scoring opportunity with a mid- or short-iron from the tee. However, anything mis-struck will find the water in front of the green.
Tewkesbury Park is a playable, well-manicured course that combines natural undulations with huge, mature trees. While lower-handicappers will certainly need to hit the ball well to return a good score, this is a course that golfers of all abilities will enjoy.
The hotel
The accommodation is split into two parts - the main hotel building with its spacious, historic suites and a more modern part where the rooms have their own private terraces. Whichever you choose, you’ll get beautiful views of the Malvern Hills.
Tewkesbury Park is nicely set up for an active break as, alongside the main golf course, there is a fun nine-hole, par-3 course called ‘The Acorn’. There is also a well-equipped gym plus an indoor pool, Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, without question, one of the best features here is the food. The main restaurant, called Mint, provides a relaxed atmosphere and informal setting. For me, the Himalayan goat curry was a real highlight.
Best deal
At the time of writing in November, 2024, you can book a two-night, midweek stay for £188pp based on two people sharing. This includes bed, breakfast and access to the Acorn course and health club. You’ll also receive £40 per person dinner allocation and an afternoon tea, both on your selected day. Please note, this doesn’t include access to the Deerpark course, which is available from £30pp.
Tewkesbury Park
Lincoln Green Lane, Tewkesbury, GL20 7DN
T: 01684 272300
E: enquiries@tewkesburypark.co.uk
W: tewkesburypark.co.cuk
In July 2023, Neil became just the 9th editor in Golf Monthly's 112-year history. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he has also presented many Golf Monthly videos looking at all areas of the game from Tour player interviews to the rules of golf.
Throughout his time with the brand he has also covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons: PING Blueprint S (4&5), PING Blueprint T (6-PW) Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
-
Nacho Elvira Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Nacho Elvira has hit his stride since becoming a regular on the DP World Tour – here are 15 things to know about the Spaniard
By Mike Hall Published
-
Golf Just South Of London: There's Still More Green On The Map Than You Might Expect
Jeremy Ellwood stays and plays at a lesser-known Harry Colt course just south of the capital along with one or two others ...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published