The Scenic And Quintessentially English Golf Resort That's Begging To Be Explored

Editor Neil Tappin heads down to Gloucestershire to spend a couple of days at this popular hotel, taking on its picturesque Deerpark and Acorn courses...

The golf

Par 72, 6,554 yards

Located on the edge of the Cotswolds, Tewkesbury Park offers golfers something perfectly English. With vast open skies and uninterrupted views across the rolling countryside, the natural canvas makes this a highly enjoyable place for a game. It's also a great base from which to tackle more of the best golf courses in Gloucestershire.

The main ‘Deerpark’ golf course sits below, and plays around, the attractive manor house with a good variety of holes, in terms of both length and shape. Things start with a slight dogleg par 5. Longer hitters hugging the left side of the hole off the tee can open up a shot to the green in two and a possible opening birdie.

The main Deerpark course plays below and around the hotel (Image credit: Andy Hiseman)

At 6,554 yards off the back tees, Tewkesbury Park isn’t an overly long course and one of the most memorable holes is the short par 3 5th. Coming after a tough, long par 4, it offers a good scoring opportunity with a mid- or short-iron from the tee. However, anything mis-struck will find the water in front of the green.

The very pretty par-3 5th plays over water (Image credit: Andy Hiseman)

Tewkesbury Park is a playable, well-manicured course that combines natural undulations with huge, mature trees. While lower-handicappers will certainly need to hit the ball well to return a good score, this is a course that golfers of all abilities will enjoy.

The hotel

The accommodation is split into two parts - the main hotel building with its spacious, historic suites and a more modern part where the rooms have their own private terraces. Whichever you choose, you’ll get beautiful views of the Malvern Hills.

The light, airy and spacious welcome area in the hotel (Image credit: Mark Bolton)

Tewkesbury Park is nicely set up for an active break as, alongside the main golf course, there is a fun nine-hole, par-3 course called ‘The Acorn’. There is also a well-equipped gym plus an indoor pool, Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

However, without question, one of the best features here is the food. The main restaurant, called Mint, provides a relaxed atmosphere and informal setting. For me, the Himalayan goat curry was a real highlight.

Best deal

At the time of writing in November, 2024, you can book a two-night, midweek stay for £188pp based on two people sharing. This includes bed, breakfast and access to the Acorn course and health club. You’ll also receive £40 per person dinner allocation and an afternoon tea, both on your selected day. Please note, this doesn’t include access to the Deerpark course, which is available from £30pp.

Tewkesbury Park

Lincoln Green Lane, Tewkesbury, GL20 7DN

T: 01684 272300

E: enquiries@tewkesburypark.co.uk

W: tewkesburypark.co.cuk