Strathpeffer Spa Golf Club Course Review

A hugely enjoyable Highland course with changes in elevation and dramatic views

The 5th hole at Strathpeffer
GF From £20 to £40
Par 67, 5,001 yards
Slope 115
GM Verdict – A beautiful setting and a unique Highland course delivering an enjoyable test where short game is to the fore.
Favourite Hole – 7th. A short par 4 where you play uphill from the fairway to a narrow, raised green offering wonderful views.

The downhill 1st

The Strathpeffer Spa Golf Club dates from 1888 and the original nine-hole course was the work of two-time Open champion Willie Park Jr. The course was extended to 18 holes at the turn of the 20th century and none other than Old Tom Morris was employed to make the necessary additions and alterations. Some redesigning took place a few years later but the course has changed relatively little over the last 115 years. Strathpeffer retains the character and charm of an old-fashioned Scottish club and course. The layout is short by modern standards but it’s by no means a pushover.

The 2nd at Strathpeffer

There are seven par 3s demanding skill and precision and the undulating fairways lead to sloping greens that can cause even the best putters to scratch their heads at times. On the layout there are significant changes in elevation, none more so than on the first where there’s a huge drop from tee to green. It’s great fun, and that’s the theme that continues around Strathpeffer. There are water hazards and blind shots, tiered greens and testing, sloping lies. The card might look straightforward, but the holes are certainly not. Many of the par-4s are driveable with perfect shots but missing the surfaces can leave highly testing chips and pitches.

The 14th, 15th and 16th holes

It’s a solid short game that will take you round Stathpeffer successfully. The greens can be tricky to hold so the ability to get up and down is key. As such, it’s a layout that players of all standards can and should enjoy. With tremendous views over the Cromarty Firth and to the hills around Ben Wyvis, it’s a marvellous setting for golf and a visit here is one that will stick long in the mind.

Fergus Bisset

Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?

