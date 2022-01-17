Strathpeffer Spa Golf Club Course Review

GF From £20 to £40

Par 67, 5,001 yards

Slope 115

GM Verdict – A beautiful setting and a unique Highland course delivering an enjoyable test where short game is to the fore.

Favourite Hole – 7th. A short par 4 where you play uphill from the fairway to a narrow, raised green offering wonderful views.

The downhill 1st (Image credit: Strathpeffer Golf Club)

The Strathpeffer Spa Golf Club dates from 1888 and the original nine-hole course was the work of two-time Open champion Willie Park Jr. The course was extended to 18 holes at the turn of the 20th century and none other than Old Tom Morris was employed to make the necessary additions and alterations. Some redesigning took place a few years later but the course has changed relatively little over the last 115 years. Strathpeffer retains the character and charm of an old-fashioned Scottish club and course. The layout is short by modern standards but it’s by no means a pushover.

The 2nd at Strathpeffer (Image credit: Strathpeffer Golf Club)

There are seven par 3s demanding skill and precision and the undulating fairways lead to sloping greens that can cause even the best putters to scratch their heads at times. On the layout there are significant changes in elevation, none more so than on the first where there’s a huge drop from tee to green. It’s great fun, and that’s the theme that continues around Strathpeffer. There are water hazards and blind shots, tiered greens and testing, sloping lies. The card might look straightforward, but the holes are certainly not. Many of the par-4s are driveable with perfect shots but missing the surfaces can leave highly testing chips and pitches.

The 14th, 15th and 16th holes (Image credit: Strathpeffer Golf Club)

It’s a solid short game that will take you round Stathpeffer successfully. The greens can be tricky to hold so the ability to get up and down is key. As such, it’s a layout that players of all standards can and should enjoy. With tremendous views over the Cromarty Firth and to the hills around Ben Wyvis, it’s a marvellous setting for golf and a visit here is one that will stick long in the mind.