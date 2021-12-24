Paultons Golf Centre Course Review

GF £30-£35wd, £40-£45we

Par 71, 6,238 yards

Slope 124

GM Verdict An entertaining and pretty course at a well-equipped and welcoming facility

Favourite Hole The short 15th which calls for an aerial approach over a very attractive lily pond

Paultons Golf Centre in Hampshire is a modern, informal, friendly and welcoming golf development that features a full-length par-71 course, a 6-hole par-3 academy course, a state-of-the-art driving range and more. Just minutes from the M27, it is situated in attractive parkland that was laid out in the 1770s by Capability Brown.

FRONT NINE

The course opens with a gentle par 4, slightly left-to-right, and then a 536-yard three-shotter where big-hitters will have hopes of getting home in two as it follows the prevailing breeze.

Looking back from behind the green at the first short hole, the third (Image credit: James Lovett)

Through the trees, you next come to the first par 3, a mid-iron to a receptive green. This is followed by two strong par 4s separated by a lake that ought not to come into play, but which frequently does! Back through the trees, and the next three holes run parallel to the well-screened theme park that borders to the south.

The green at the 545-yard seventh with the par-3 eighth immediately beyond (Image credit: James Lovett)

The 7th is the longest hole on the course from the back tee with its only bunker beckoning to you from the tee on the right. Up by the green, you will see the short 8th and then the Academy course beyond. The front nine concludes with another par 5, up the slope to the clubhouse.

BACK NINE

The green at the severe dogleg left tenth hole (Image credit: James Lovett)

Suitably refreshed, the back nine opens with an almost 90-degree right-to-left par 4 where it pays to be as close to the trees as possible as this dramatically shortens your approach.

Looking back from behind the eleventh green (Image credit: James Lovett)

It’s easy to be blocked out on the right at the 11th, while too far that side and you encounter out-of-bounds. The 12th is a tiny par 3 to a sloping green in the trees, while the next two - the final par 5 and a strong par 4, are tree-lined meaning that positioning from the tee is vital.

The short fifteenth is played over a very pretty pond (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Most will probably think of the final par 3 as the signature hole; a scenic flight of 161 yards where it looks as though there is water everywhere but where happily there is some safety short of the green.

An aerial view of the short fifteenth (Image credit: James Lovett)

The 16th and 17th are two very strong par 4s that will keep you on your toes almost to the end of the round, while the closing hole may be drivable by some but has a deep bunker crossing at the front. This attractive course is generally lightly bunkered, but it calls for a strategic approach and so is capable of challenging the better golfer while still welcoming the higher handicapper.

The state-of-the-art Toptracer equipped driving range (Image credit: James Lovett)

The 18-bay driving range is fitted with the latest equipment, there are plenty of teaching options, and the clubhouse is informal and relaxing. The centre is family-focussed and unfussy, and the reasonable green fee is reduced by 50% for juniors. Not far away and under the same ownership, the Bell Inn at Bramshaw is an excellent place to stay.

Hampshire has many very enjoyable and attractive courses, and Paultons Golf Centre has all the ingredients for a well-priced, welcoming and enjoyable day out for golfers of all standards.